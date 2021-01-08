India vs Australia: 'BCCI Entitled to Protect Team' - Sunil Gavaskar Defends India in Brisbane Drama

Legendary former India batsman Sunil Gavaskar backed the Board of Control for Cricket in India's decision to write to Cricket Australia seeking relaxation in quarantine protocol for the fourth Test in Brisbane

Legendary former India batsman Sunil Gavaskar backed the Board of Control for Cricket in India's decision to write to Cricket Australia seeking relaxation in quarantine protocol for the fourth Test in Brisbane, saying the Indian board was entitled to protect its team.

“In Sydney, there are people coming to the ground and then going back and having dinner at a restaurant or having a gathering of 20, 30 people in a pub," Gavaskar said in commentary on Channel 7 on Friday.

"What they're saying is they should also be allowed to do something similar. You could have a situation where the ball goes into the crowd, somebody from the crowd touches the ball. One can understand that. One can understand why they're feeling that way.

“The Queensland government is fully entitled to protect its people. Similarly I believe the Board of Control for Cricket India is fully entitled to protect its team. I think that’s something we should never forget.”

The BCCI had written to Cricket Australia seeking relaxation in hard quarantine protocol of Brisbane for the fourth Test to go ahead, as the Indian players are finding the restrictions 'too stressful'.

The BCCI had reminded the host board that the visitors are done with the strict isolation that was agreed upon at the beginning of the tour. It is learnt that a top BCCI executive has written to CA head Earl Eddings citing to him the Memorandum of Understanding signed by the two boards on the modalities of the tour which never had any specification on two hard quarantines in separate cities. The Brisbane Test is due to start on January 15 and the quarantine rules will restrict the players to just their hotel rooms after day's play.

"The discussions are still on but today BCCI has formally sent a letter seeking relaxation of hard quarantine for its players if they are to have the match in Brisbane," a senior BCCI official told PTI.

"The MoU that was signed never mentioned about two hard quarantines. India have done one hard quarantine in Sydney (practice and back to hotel room)," he added.

"The BCCI's demand is simple. The players want to mingle with each other inside the hotel bio-bubble like they did in the IPL. They want to have their meals together inside the hotel and also have the team meetings together. That's not a big demand," he informed.

Meanwhile, the Brisbane Test is in further doubt after Queensland state officials announced a hard lockdown for at least three days due to a new COVID-19 case in Brisbane.

Both squads are due to travel to Brisbane on Tuesday, the day after Brisbane's stay-at-home restrictions are currently scheduled to end.

A cleaner at a quarantine hotel in Brisbane has tested positive for the highly contagious U.K. variant of COVID-19, prompting the state government to take drastic action.

"We are going to go hard and we are going to go early to do everything we can to stop the spread," Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said Friday.

The restrictions begin at 6 p.m. on Friday and end at 6 p.m. Monday.

"This is incredibly serious. We are declaring that Greater Brisbane area a hotspot and I'm also asking my colleagues from other jurisdictions to also declare Greater Brisbane a hotspot until we get through this together," Palaszczuk said.

In case Queensland authorities don't budge, then the fourth Test could well be played in Sydney from the same dates but that remains a distant possibility as hectic parleys continue.