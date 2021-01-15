India vs Australia: BCCI Pays Tribute to Hanuma Vihari's Sydney Knock, Wishes Him 'a Speedy Recovery'

Hanuma Vihari's excellent showing with the bat during the third Test against Australia at Sydney would have been enough to guarantee him a place in the side for the final Test at Brisbane under normal circumstances. However, as fate would have it, the batsman picked up an injury during the final day of the penultimate Test of the series, even batting through the pain in order to help India secure a draw in tough circumstances. However, Vihari ended up joining the long list of players who got injured during the course of this tour and as a result, would end up flying home.

'Bumrah and Shami Better Watch Out' - Dinesh Karthik Trolls Rohit Sharma's 'Pace' Bowling

The BCCI's official Twitter handle paid tribute to his knock on Friday and wished him a speedy recovery.

"He was battling pain and discomfort but never let his resolve deter even momentarily on the momentous Day 5 in the SCG Test. Today, he heads back to India. Wish you a speedy recovery @Hanumavihari," read the tweet along with a picture of Vihari getting ready to fly home.

He was battling pain and discomfort but never let his resolve deter even momentarily on the momentous Day 5 in the SCG Test. Today, he heads back to India. Wish you a speedy recovery @Hanumavihari 💪🏾 #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/E6OgW90HMU — BCCI (@BCCI) January 15, 2021

Earlier, Vihari revealed that Ravichandran Ashwin had guided him like an elder when the two of them were battling to draw the third Test against Australia in Sydney on Monday after India earned a respectable draw.

Australia had won the opener in Adelaide inside three days, before India came back to clinch the second Test in Melbourne. The two sides shared the honours in an engrossing third Test in which India produced a gutsy performance in pursuit of a mammoth 407, something that was down largely to Ashwin and Vihari's heroic stand as they batted out a huge number of overs to ensure India go into the final Test with a chance of winning the series.

Shane Warne Apologises for Foul-mouthed Marnus Labuschagne Rant

"Batting that [last] session was a real experience for me. It was something you can only dream of: batting on a day five of a Test match; series is 1-1. If you can do it for the team, that satisfaction will slowly sink and then we will realise it how big an effort it was," Vihari, who scored a dogged 23 off 161 balls while battling hamstring, told bcci.tv

"I was really happy, as an elder brother he [Ashwin] was communicating like whenever he felt that I was a bit loose, he was telling me [to] let us focus on one [ball] at a time. Take it as deep as possible, 10 balls at a time...it is really special," he said.