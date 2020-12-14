India vs Australia: 'Beautiful to See Him Bowl' - Harbhajan Singh Praises Nathan Lyon

- 2nd Test - 1 Jan, ThuMatch Ended460/10(114.0) RR 4.04
NZ
WI131/10(114.0) RR 4.04
New Zealand beat West Indies by an innings and 12 runs
- 3rd T20I - 8 Dec, TueMatch Ended186/5(20.0) RR 9.3
AUS
IND174/7(20.0) RR 9.3
Australia beat India by 12 runs
- 1st Test - 17 Dec, ThuUp Next
AUS
IND
09:30 IST - Adelaide
- 1st T20I - 18 Dec, FriUp Next
NZ
PAK
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 2nd T20I - 20 Dec, SunUp Next
NZ
PAK
11:30 IST - Hamilton
- 3rd T20I - 22 Dec, TueUp Next
NZ
PAK
11:30 IST - Napier
- 1st Test - 26 Dec, SatUp Next
SA
SL
13:30 IST - Centurion
- 2nd Test - 26 Dec, SatUp Next
AUS
IND
05:00 IST - Melbourne
- 1st Test - 26 Dec, SatUp Next
NZ
PAK
03:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 2nd Test - 3 Jan, SunUp Next
SA
SL
13:30 IST - Johannesburg
- 2nd Test - 3 Jan, SunUp Next
NZ
PAK
03:30 IST - Christchurch
- 3rd Test - 7 Jan, ThuUp Next
AUS
IND
05:00 IST - Sydney
- 1st Test - 14 Jan, ThuUp Next
SL
ENG
09:30 IST - Galle
- 4th Test - 15 Jan, FriUp Next
AUS
IND
05:30 IST - Brisbane
- 1st ODI - 18 Jan, MonUp Next
AFG
IRE
11:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 2nd ODI - 21 Jan, ThuUp Next
AFG
IRE
11:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 2nd Test - 22 Jan, FriUp Next
SL
ENG
09:30 IST - Galle
- 3rd ODI - 23 Jan, SatUp Next
AFG
IRE
11:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 1st Test - 26 Jan, TueUp Next
PAK
SA
09:00 IST - Karachi
- 2nd Test - 4 Feb, ThuUp Next
PAK
SA
09:00 IST - Rawalpindi
- 1st Test - 5 Feb, FriUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Chennai
- 1st T20 - 11 Feb, ThuUp Next
PAK
SA
14:00 IST - Lahore
- 2nd Test - 13 Feb, SatUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Chennai
- 2nd T20 - 13 Feb, SatUp Next
PAK
SA
14:00 IST - Lahore
- 3rd T20 - 14 Feb, SunUp Next
PAK
SA
14:00 IST - Lahore
- 1st T20I - 22 Feb, MonUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Christchurch
- 3rd Test - 24 Feb, WedUp Next
IND
ENG
14:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 2nd T20I - 25 Feb, ThuUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Dunedin
- 3rd T20I - 3 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Wellington
- 4th Test - 4 Mar, ThuUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 4th T20I - 5 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 5th T20I - 7 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 1st T20I - 12 Mar, FriUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 1st ODI - 13 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Dunedin
- 2nd T20I - 14 Mar, SunUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 3rd T20I - 16 Mar, TueUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 2nd ODI - 17 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Christchurch
- 4th T20I - 18 Mar, ThuUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 3rd ODI - 20 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Wellington
- 5th T20I - 20 Mar, SatUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 1st ODI - 23 Mar, TueUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Pune
- 1st T20I - 23 Mar, TueUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Napier
- 2nd ODI - 26 Mar, FriUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Pune
- 2nd T20I - 26 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 3rd ODI - 28 Mar, SunUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Pune
- 3rd T20I - 28 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Hamilton
- 1st ODI - 29 Jun, TueUp Next
ENG
SL
18:30 IST - Chester-le-Street
- 2nd ODI - 1 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
SL
18:30 IST - London
- 3rd ODI - 4 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
SL
18:30 IST - Bristol
- 1st ODI - 8 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
PAK
18:30 IST - Cardiff
- 2nd ODI - 10 Jul, SatUp Next
ENG
PAK
18:30 IST - London
- 3rd ODI - 13 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
18:30 IST - Birmingham
- 1st T20I - 16 Jul, FriUp Next
ENG
PAK
22:30 IST - Nottingham
- 2nd T20I - 18 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
PAK
22:30 IST - Leeds
- 3rd T20I - 20 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
22:30 IST - Manchester
- 1st Test - 4 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - Nottingham
- 2nd Test - 12 Aug, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - London
- 3rd Test - 25 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - Leeds
- 4th Test - 2 Sep, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - London
- 5th Test - 10 Sep, FriUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - Manchester
- 1st T20I - 14 Oct, ThuUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
- 2nd T20I - 15 Oct, FriUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
India vs Australia: 'Beautiful to See Him Bowl' - Harbhajan Singh Praises Nathan Lyon
Watching Australia's Nathan Lyon bowl and pick wickets using flight, bounce and traditional off-spin is a delight, says Harbhajan Singh.
- IANS
- Updated: December 14, 2020, 11:18 PM IST
Watching Australia's Nathan Lyon bowl and pick wickets using flight, bounce and traditional off-spin is a delight, says Harbhajan Singh, the second most successful off-spinner in Test history. Lyon, who has 390 Test scalps, could become the third spinner in Test history to get to 400 wickets after Muttiah Muralitharan (800) and Harbhajan (417) during the forthcoming India-Australia series and remains the main weapon in Australia's arsenal as they look to retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy which they lost at home a couple of seasons ago. The 33-year-old Lyon has had great success against India, taking 85 wickets against them in 18 Tests, the most he has captured against any team along with England.
"I love watching him, the way he has bowled and the way he has operated. Australia is a tough place to bowl for a finger spinner. But it is so beautiful to see him bowl. The way he flights the ball, spins the ball. He doesn't have a doosra, doesn't have any fancy or any other different ball. He just sticks to that basic off-spin, the spin and bounce and he still gets the job done more often than anyone for them," Harbhajan told IANS.
The former India off-spinner, who had great success against Australia especially Ricky Ponting in his 17-year long Test career, says that Lyon has an advantage in Australia as he has been born and brought up in the country, played every possible Test match there and knows the conditions better than anyone else.
"He understands those conditions better than all the other bowlers who are playing currently. He was born there, he has played almost every possible Test match in Australia. He has kind of adjusted to those conditions, and knows how he can get success there. There is always a way to find out how to bowl in those conditions. The sooner you find out, the quicker your performance will go up," he added.
Being an Aussie, Lyon has got the code on how to bowl in those conditions, the perfect length that ensures the ball bounces and hits the sticker to bring close-in fielders into play.
"The surface in Australia doesn't give you side-spin. The sharp spin you get from ball one in India, you won't get there. That you will not get there because the surface is so hard. Lyon doesn't use side-spin but relies more on bounce and on length. Because there is extra bounce, he dismisses batsmen with bounce.
"That is something very important to understand -- that extra bounce, how to utilise that, how to use the crease, especially that length, (I mean) what should be the length in Australia. He understands that better than others," said Harbhajan.
The former India bowler, who formed a very successful spin duo with leg-spinner Anil Kumble and was the first Indian to take a Test hat-trick, back in 2001, adds that the ideal way to bowl in Australia is to ensure that the ball hits the top of the bat, something that Lyon does well.
"He (Lyon) bowls a length which, in India, can played off the back-foot. But there you have to play that length on front(foot) because the bounce is such that if you stand back then the ball comes (at you) very high. It'd seem the ball is (coming) fine, but it jumps more off the pitch, higher than (in) India.
"And when the ball hits the bat's sticker then it is difficult to control. As a spinner that is all you want to do, you want to hit that sticker of the bat. If your ball is hitting the sticker then you are always in the game. Whether you are getting spin on the ball or not, that is a different thing. But if your ball is hitting the sticker, you are always in the game," Harbhajan explained.
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|3028
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|2793
|116
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|Sri Lanka
|2454
|91
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|6102
|117
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|4344
|111
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6877
|275
|2
|Australia
|6481
|270
|3
|India
|9966
|269
|4
|Pakistan
|6824
|262
|5
|South Africa
|5047
|252
|FULL Ranking