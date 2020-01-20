India vs Australia: Betting Racket Busted in Delhi, 11 Held
The Delhi Police Crime Branch has busted a betting racket and arrested 11 people from the spot who had placed bets on the third and final ODI between India and Australia played at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.
