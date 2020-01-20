Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

BASIL D'OLIVEIRA TROPHY, 2019/20 3rd Test, St George's Park, Port Elizabeth, 16 - 20 Jan, 2020

1ST INN

England

499/9 (152.0)

England
v/s
South Africa
South Africa*

209 (86.4)

South Africa trail by 86 runs
Live

SL IN ZIM, 2 TEST SERIES, 2020 1st Test, Harare Sports Club, Harare, 19 - 23 Jan, 2020

1ST INN

Zimbabwe *

228/3 (101.3)

Zimbabwe
v/s
Sri Lanka
Sri Lanka

Toss won by Zimbabwe (decided to bat)
Live

U-19 CWC, 2020 Match 8, De Beers Diamond Oval, Kimberley, 20 January, 2020

1ST INN

West Indies Under-19 *

88/2 (19.5)

West Indies Under-19
v/s
England Under-19
England Under-19

Toss won by England Under-19 (decided to field)
Live

BBL, 2019/20 Match 45, Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG), Sydney, 20 January, 2020

1ST INN

Sydney Sixers *

121/2 (12.1)

Sydney Sixers
v/s
Melbourne Stars
Melbourne Stars

Toss won by Melbourne Stars (decided to field)

3rd Test: ENG VS SA

live
ENG ENG
SA SA

Port Elizabeth

16 Jan, 202013:30 IST

1st Test: ZIM VS SL

live
ZIM ZIM
SL SL

Harare

19 Jan, 202013:30 IST

1st T20I: NZ VS IND

upcoming
NZ NZ
IND IND

Auckland

24 Jan, 202012:20 IST

4th Test: SA VS ENG

upcoming
SA SA
ENG ENG

Johannesburg

24 Jan, 202013:30 IST

India vs Australia: Betting Racket Busted in Delhi, 11 Held

The Delhi Police Crime Branch has busted a betting racket and arrested 11 people from the spot who had placed bets on the third and final ODI between India and Australia played at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

IANS |January 20, 2020, 12:47 PM IST
New Delhi: The Delhi Police Crime Branch has busted a betting racket and arrested 11 people from the spot who had placed bets on the third and final ODI between India and Australia played at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

According to Additional Commissioner Police Crime Branch A.K. Singla, 70 mobile phones and seven laptops were recovered from those arrested. He also said that bets worth Rs two crores had already been placed for the match held on Sunday.

India defeated Australia by seven wickets in the final ODI, thus clinching the three-match ODI series 2-1.

Opener Rohit Sharma scored a brilliant century (119)and skipper Virat Kohli also contributed with 89 to overhaul the target in 47.3 overs.

India had lost the first match in Mumbai by 10 wickets and considering that, it was a great comeback victory by the hosts in the remaining two ODIs.

The Men in Blue will now travel to New Zealand where they will play five T20Is, three ODIs and two Tests.

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20I T20 | Fri, 24 Jan, 2020

IND v NZ
Auckland

ICC CWC 2019 | 4th Test Test | Fri, 24 Jan, 2020

ENG v SA
Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5046 120
2 New Zealand 3241 112
3 South Africa 3177 102
4 England 4593 102
5 Australia 3672 102
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7364 121
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8366 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 South Africa 4720 262
5 India 10071 258
