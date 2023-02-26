'I see 4-0': Sourav Ganguly Says 'It'll be Hard for Australia to Beat India'

With an unassailable 2-0 lead, Team India heads into the Indore Test and will look to register their third consecutive victory against a depleted Australian side. The hosts began the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2023 on a victorious note, thrashing the Aussies by an innings and 132 runs. In Delhi, India mauled Australia again and won the game by 6 wickets to retain the title.

A section of fans and cricket pundits believe that Australia stand no chance of a comeback, given how the first two games panned out. And now, former India captain and ex-BCCI chief Sourav Ganguly has also given his prediction on the final scoreline of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2023.

Speaking with Rev Sportz, Ganguly stated that Australia will face multiple challenges to beat India in their own backyard. Hence, he feels that the hosts will affect a 4-0 whitewash on the Aussies.

“I see 4-0. It will be hard for Australia to beat India. In these conditions, we are a far superior team,” Ganguly was quoted as saying.

If India manage to win the last two Tests, they will be through to the World Test Championship final, slated to be held in June later this year. Former India head coach Ravi Shastri suggested that the 4-0 win over Australia will give India a psychological advantage in the WTC final in spite of it will be played in completely different conditions in England.

“A 4-0 win here psychologically does send a strong signal to the opposition," Shastri told ICC.

“There will be an impact, but conditions are different as Australia will have their fast bowlers back as a lot of them are injured,

“But that psychological dent will make India believe that, even in those conditions, they’re good enough to upstage Australia,” he added.

India have retained the Border-Gavaskar Trophy for the third time in a row. The last editions were held Down Under where India thumped the Aussies 2-1 on both tours. For the first time, Rohit Sharma is leading the team and the unit is close to scripting history at home.

Meanwhile, Australia will play the Indore Test under the leadership of Steve Smith. The former captain steps into Pat Cummin’s shoes as the pacer has flown back home due to personal reasons.

