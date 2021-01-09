CRICKETNEXT

India vs Australia: Bowlers & Run-Outs Put Australia On Top in Sydney; Injury Concerns Galore for India

India vs Australia (TEST)

STUMPS

AUS vs IND Cricket Scorecard (TEST)

3rd Test TEST, Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG), Sydney, 07 January, 2021

Australia

1st INN

338/10

(105.4) RR 3.2

2nd INN

103 /2

(29.0) 3.55

Australia Tim Paine (C) (W)
Australia lead by 197 runs with 8 wickets remaining
India Ajinkya Rahane (C)

India

1st INN

244/10

(100.4) RR 2.42

India vs Australia: Bowlers & Run-Outs Put Australia On Top in Sydney; Injury Concerns Galore for India

Some fine bowling from the Australian pace bowling trio, poor running between the wickets by the Indian batsmen and the difference in positive intent between the middle-order of the two teams meant that Australia were on top at the end of Day 3 of the decisive third Test at the SCG. In an eventful day, where a lot happened on the field, the home team, at the close of play, were in the driver's seat at 103 for the loss of two wickets with their two best batsmen - Marnus Labuschagne and Steven Smith at the crease.

The day resumed with India at 96 for 2 with Ajinkya Rahane and Cheteshwar Pujara trying to get a move on after a very cautious start yesterday. However, after adding 21 in approximately 10 overs, Rahane perished in pursuit of getting some quick runs getting a bottom edge onto the stumps to a Pat Cummins' delivery which was too close to the wickets to play the cut shot.

Hanuma Vihari's agonizing stay at the crease came to an end after he was run-out attempting a risky run to mid-off with Josh Hazlewood hitting the stumps directly. Such was the slow nature of the Pujara-Vihari partnership that they added just 25 runs in close to 13 overs! Rishabh Pant came and accelerated the innings - India were in desperate need of some quick runs. He contributed 36 off 67 deliveries to the 53-run stand before perishing getting caught at first slip with the new ball. Pant had been struck on the elbow by Pat Cummins and did not look comfortable against pace thereafter in his innings. He was taken for scans after his dismissal.

Pant's wicket opened the floodgates for India. Pujara followed in the next over - his overly cautious 50 off 176 deliveries (the slowest half-century of his Test career - came off 174 balls) did hold up an end for India but did not help the team's cause. India needed runs on a flat batting track and needed to show some intent in scoring - but Pujara continued to bat in his quintessential defensive manner which was counter-productive to what the team needed at that moment. Not only were the runs not coming, batsmen at the other end and the ones who followed were put under an unfair burden and pressure to score at a brisker pace resulting in their dismissals which included some unwarranted run-outs.

India lost their last 6 wickets for 49 runs - the only saving grace was Jadeja's unbeaten 28 off 37 deliveries. There were two more run-outs in the innings with R Ashwin and Jasprit Bumrah carelessly throwing their wickets away. The visitors were bowled out for 244 in the 101st over - they played 5 overs less than Australia but ended 94 runs short of their first innings' total! India's slow scoring rate and the run-outs was their nemesis in the first innings. Pat Cummins was the standout bowler for Australia. Not only did he take 4 wickets but also conceded just 29 runs off his 21.4 overs! These included 10 maidens.

Australia lost the wickets of debutant, Will Pucovski and David Warner within the first 10 overs of their second innings but Marnus Labuschagne and Steven Smith did not get bogged down, showed positive intent and a willingness to score quickly helping Australia to a dominating position by the end of play on Day 3. The home team were 103 for 2 in just 29 overs with Labuschagne unbeaten on 47 off 69 deliveries including 6 boundaries and Smith undefeated on 29 off 63 deliveries. Australia lead India by 197 runs and barring a total collapse on Day 4 or a miraculous performance by the Indian batting line-up sans Virat Kohli, have the third Test all wrapped up, done and dusted!

