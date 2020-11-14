India vs Australia: Bowling to Virat Kohli, India Batsmen Will Be a Test for Me, Says Mitchell Swepson

Australia leg-spinner Mitchell Swepson, who has been included in the Test squad for the forthcoming series

Australia leg-spinner Mitchell Swepson, who has been included in the Test squad for the forthcoming series against India is raring to go against Virat Kohli.

Swepson, who has picked 23 wickets in three Sheffield Shield matches at an average of 21.17 this season, is yet to make his Test debut. The 27-year-old was included in the squad for the Sydney Test against New Zealand this year but could not find a place in the playing eleven. He could have been a certainty for the tour of Bangladesh just after that but Covid-19 postponed that series.

He can now get a look-in against India. If he gets to play the Adelaide Test, he may get a chance to bowl to India skipper Kohli who will skip the last three Tests. He should, however, play the warm-up games the second of which is likely to feature Kohli.

"You want to challenge yourself against the best, and it's no secret he's (Kohli) up there with the best," Swepson was quoted saying.

"For me, it's another challenge and another thing that excites me to be able to test myself against a great cricketer. Their whole batting line-up is world-class. So any opportunity to bowl at those guys is a test for myself and a challenge I can't wait to get," he added.

Swepson, though second choice to off-spinner Nathan Lyon, could in all certainty get to play the Sydney Test (January 7-11) where the team management may feature two spin bowlers on the spin-friendly surface.

"Gaz is obviously the premier spinner and has been for a while," Swepson said about Lyon.

"He's proven himself time and again in Test matches. I'm not counting my chickens too much there with getting a go above him. But if conditions suit, there may be a chance they play two spinners.

"I'll be preparing to play all four games. If the chance comes, I'll hopefully take it with two hands. And if not, so be it. I'm sure there'll be more chances in the future."