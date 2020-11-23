CRICKETNEXT

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
Follow Us On
Back to News18
Home » Cricket Home » News

India vs Australia: Brian Lara Believes This 'Class Player' Should Have Been in India's Squad for Australia Series

West Indian legend Brian Lara believes Mumbai Indians batsman Suryakumar Yadav should have been part of the Indian cricket team that is currently in Australia.

India vs Australia: Brian Lara Believes This 'Class Player' Should Have Been in India's Squad for Australia Series

West Indian cricket legend Brian Lara believes Mumbai Indians batsman Suryakumar Yadav should have been a part of the Indian cricket team that is currently in Australia. Yadav was one of the shining stars for Mumbai Indians in their successful campaign at Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020, scoring 480 runs for the five-time champions. However, despite his great form, he failed to find favour with the national selectors and wasn't included in any of the three squads which will be competing against Australia.

"Yeah, definitely. He’s a class player. I don’t just look at players that score runs, I look at their technique, capabilities under pressure, positions that they’re batting and for me, Suryakumar Yadav has done such a wonderful job for Mumbai," he told Star Sports show Cricket Connected.

Also Read: Virat Kohli-led XI Defeat KL Rahul-led Side in Intra-squad Practice Game

"He comes to bat on the back of Rohit Sharma, and Quinton de Kock and every time, they are under pressure, he comes in at No. 3. Just remember, your No. 3 batsman, other than the openers, the No. 3 batsman in any cricket team is normally your best player, your most reliable player. And for me, he has been that for Mumbai Indians and I see no reason why, looking at the squad, he can be a part of it."

The Australian tour is scheduled to commence with the three ODIs at the Sydney Cricket Ground (November 27, 29) and Manuka Oval, Canberra (December 2). That will be followed by the three-match T20I series at Manuka Oval, Canberra (December 4) and the SCG (December 6, 8).

Also Read: Rohit Sharma, Ishant Sharma Need to Leave for Australia in 3-4 Days if They Are to Play Tests, Says Ravi Shastri

After that, India will begin the defence of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy with the pink-ball Test in Adelaide from December 17. It will be followed by Tests at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (December 26), the SCG (January 7) and the Gabba (January 15).

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2406 115
3 India 3085 114
4 England 4326 106
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91
FULL Ranking
RankTeamPointsRating
1 England 5405 123
2 India 5819 119
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 Australia 3941 109
5 South Africa 3345 108
FULL Ranking
RankTeamPointsRating
1 Australia 6047 275
2 England 5959 271
3 India 9319 266
4 Pakistan 6824 262
5 South Africa 4380 258
FULL Ranking

Upcoming Matches