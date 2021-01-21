India vs Australia, Brisbane Test: Captain Courageous: How Ajinkya Rahane Conquered Gabba

- 1st ODI - 20 Jan, 2021Match Ended122/10(32.2) RR 3.77
WI
BAN125/4(33.5) RR 3.69
Bangladesh beat West Indies by 6 wickets
- 4th ODI - 18 Jan, 2021Match Ended228/6(50.0) RR 4.56
IRE
UAE116/10(36.0) RR 3.22
Ireland beat United Arab Emirates by 112 runs
- 2nd Test - 22 Jan, FriUp Next
SL
ENG
10:00 IST - Galle
- 2nd ODI - 22 Jan, FriUp Next
BAN
WI
11:00 IST - Mirpur
- 2nd ODI - 24 Jan, SunUp Next
AFG
IRE
11:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 3rd ODI - 25 Jan, MonUp Next
BAN
WI
11:00 IST - Chattogram
- 3rd ODI - 26 Jan, TueUp Next
AFG
IRE
11:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 1st Test - 26 Jan, TueUp Next
PAK
SA
10:30 IST - Karachi
- 1st Test - 3 Feb, WedUp Next
BAN
WI
09:00 IST - Chattogram
- 2nd Test - 4 Feb, ThuUp Next
PAK
SA
10:30 IST - Rawalpindi
- 1st Test - 5 Feb, FriUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Chennai
- 2nd Test - 11 Feb, ThuUp Next
BAN
WI
09:00 IST - Mirpur
- 1st T20 - 11 Feb, ThuUp Next
PAK
SA
16:00 IST - Lahore
- 2nd Test - 13 Feb, SatUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Chennai
- 2nd T20 - 13 Feb, SatUp Next
PAK
SA
16:00 IST - Lahore
- 3rd T20 - 14 Feb, SunUp Next
PAK
SA
16:00 IST - Lahore
- 1st T20I - 22 Feb, MonUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Christchurch
- 3rd Test - 24 Feb, WedUp Next
IND
ENG
14:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 2nd T20I - 25 Feb, ThuUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Dunedin
- 3rd T20I - 3 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Wellington
- 4th Test - 4 Mar, ThuUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 4th T20I - 5 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 5th T20I - 7 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 1st T20I - 12 Mar, FriUp Next
IND
ENG
19:00 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 1st ODI - 13 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Dunedin
- 2nd T20I - 14 Mar, SunUp Next
IND
ENG
19:00 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 3rd T20I - 16 Mar, TueUp Next
IND
ENG
19:00 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 2nd ODI - 17 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Christchurch
- 4th T20I - 18 Mar, ThuUp Next
IND
ENG
19:00 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 3rd ODI - 20 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Wellington
- 5th T20I - 20 Mar, SatUp Next
IND
ENG
19:00 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 1st ODI - 23 Mar, TueUp Next
IND
ENG
13:30 IST - Pune
- 1st T20I - 23 Mar, TueUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Napier
- 2nd ODI - 26 Mar, FriUp Next
IND
ENG
13:30 IST - Pune
- 2nd T20I - 26 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 3rd ODI - 28 Mar, SunUp Next
IND
ENG
13:30 IST - Pune
- 3rd T20I - 28 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Hamilton
- 1st ODI - 29 Jun, TueUp Next
ENG
SL
18:30 IST - Chester-le-Street
- 2nd ODI - 1 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
SL
18:30 IST - London
- 3rd ODI - 4 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
SL
18:30 IST - Bristol
- 1st ODI - 8 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
PAK
18:30 IST - Cardiff
- 2nd ODI - 10 Jul, SatUp Next
ENG
PAK
18:30 IST - London
- 3rd ODI - 13 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
18:30 IST - Birmingham
- 1st T20I - 16 Jul, FriUp Next
ENG
PAK
22:30 IST - Nottingham
- 2nd T20I - 18 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
PAK
22:30 IST - Leeds
- 3rd T20I - 20 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
22:30 IST - Manchester
- 1st Test - 4 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - Nottingham
- 2nd Test - 12 Aug, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - London
- 3rd Test - 25 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - Leeds
- 4th Test - 2 Sep, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - London
- 5th Test - 10 Sep, FriUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - Manchester
- 1st T20I - 14 Oct, ThuUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
- 2nd T20I - 15 Oct, FriUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
India vs Australia, Brisbane Test: Captain Courageous: How Ajinkya Rahane Conquered Gabba
Rahane is calm and composed and plays to his strengths. A thinker in the MS Dhoni mould who marshalled his depleting resources magnificently
- N C Satpathy
- Updated: January 21, 2021, 6:26 PM IST
Ajinkya, fittingly means invincible. Captaincy was not meant to be his and he will soon play second fiddle once again. But the mantle fell on his shoulders after Virat Kohli left Australia on paternity leave. Rahane took over as India sunk to its lowest ever total of 36 runs in the Adelaide Test.
Mohammed Siraj Visits Father's Grave Upon Return to Hyderabad
Expectedly, the team was quickly written off and a whitewash was predicted by the cricketing greats. But that was not to be. The Dombivili boy was destined to script history. The series win is inarguably, India’s biggest victory outside the two World Cups in 1983 and 2011. Bigger than Leicester winning the English Premier League in 2016 and it was like Argentina winning the 1986 World Cup without a Maradona. India breached Gabba after 32 years. No single hero in this triumph. There are many. Every innings from Melbourne to Sydney to Brisbane had its own share of new heroes. In the process, the team beat Covid and a series of injuries. It didn’t matter if India was without Virat Kohli and frontline bowlers. And Rahane led the heroic fightback.
Mitchell Johnson’s Defence of Australia Skipper Tim Paine: 'Turn Off Stump Mics'
In the second Melbourne Test, Rahane had his task cut out, to both salvage self-esteem and hold the team together in a time of grave crisis. And Rahane did it his own way. No flamboyancy, no cussing. No sledging. He won it with a smile. A smile that endeared him to both the Australians and the Indians back home.
'It's Amazing, but I Want to Make a Name for Myself' - Rishabh Pant on Comparisons With MS Dhoni
No one would have blamed him for losing the series. Instead, Rahane was destined to lead India to one of its greatest ever Test series victories. The smiling assassin chose the difficult path. He played to win by leading from the front in the second Test at MCG with his captain’s knock of 112, levelling the series. No looking back for India after that turnaround innings.
From The Oval 1971 to The Gabba 2021 - India's Greatest Series Wins in History
On the final day of the decider fourth Test, most of India was praying for rain and some good luck, leading to a draw. But not the new Captain Cool. The intent was evident from young Subhman Gill’s fluent 91. Victory on his mind, Rahane he set the tone by scoring a breezy 22.
Shubman Gill Shows Class, Temperament At The Top For India
Rahane is calm and composed and plays to his strengths. A thinker in the MS Dhoni mould who marshalled his depleting resources magnificently. He not just trusted young, rookie players like Rishabh Pant, Gill, Siraj, Washington Sundar, Navdeep Saini, Shardul Thakur and Natrajan, but backed them fully.
He's not combative in the Sourav Ganguly, Virat Kohli mould, but he is a shrewd captain which was evident from his bowling changes and field settings. With his band of boys, Rahane snatched victory from an experienced Australian team, that boasts some of the best batsmen and the most lethal bowling attack in the world. He was calmness personified when Australia was raining body blows on his mates. His message to his team and new India -- Bruised or battered, why be nasty when you can kill them with your smile
Rishabh Pant Has Proven His Worth as Match Winner in Test Cricket
Rahane last led India as a stand-in captain when Australia toured in 2017. He won the match and India, the series. He has an enviable scorecard as captain, with four wins and one draw. He has played 69 tests, scoring 4471 runs, averaging 42.5, with 12 centuries and a high score of 188.
From Adelaide's 36 All Out to Brisbane 329/7 - Why This is India's Greatest Test Series Win
After leading the team to its greatest win, Rahane didn’t jump in joy and throw his fist into the air. He simply lifted the Border-Gavaskar trophy and quietly handed it over to the junior-most member, T Natarajan as Dhoni had after winning the World Cup in 2011. And before that, he knew he had to honour Nathan Lyon who was playing his 100th Test. Gentleman to a fault, that’s Rahane for you.
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|New Zealand
|3198
|118
|2
|India
|3765
|118
|3
|Australia
|3498
|113
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|South Africa
|2499
|96
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|6102
|117
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|4344
|111
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6877
|275
|2
|Australia
|6800
|272
|3
|India
|10186
|268
|4
|Pakistan
|7516
|259
|5
|South Africa
|5047
|252
|FULL Ranking