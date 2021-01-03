Brisbane Test in Doubt as India Refuse to Accept Strict Quarantine Protocols in Queensland

The fourth and final Test between India and Australia starting January 15 in Brisbane, Queensland is in serious doubt after the Indian team expressed their reservations to travel to Queensland and follow increased quarantine restrictions

The fourth and final Test between India and Australia starting January 15 in Brisbane, Queensland is in serious doubt after the Indian team expressed their reservations to travel to Queensland and follow increased quarantine restrictions. Due to new community transmission cases reported in New South Wales, Queensland has closed their borders and both the Australian and Indian teams are expected to travel to Queensland on a chartered flight.

The Australian team has been told that upon their arrival in Brisbane their movement would be restricted to hotel rooms, when not training or playing, but the Indian team has not received any such word, reports The Australian. Both teams are set to travel to Sydney on Monday.

A senior Indian team official was quoted as saying by Cricbuzz that the team is not keen on traveling to Brisbane and enter a 'hard bubble' again, after being quarantined for 14 days in Dubai and then another 14 days in Sydney. "If you look at it, we were quarantined for 14 days in Dubai before landing in Sydney and doing so for another 14 days. That means we were in a hard bubble for nearly a month before coming out. What we don't want now is to quarantine again at the end of the tour," a source in the Indian team told the website.

It is also being speculated that Sydney might get to host the fourth Test also if the Queensland government does not exempt the Indian team from their strict quarantine protocols."All we're saying is the boys have been in various states of lockdowns and bubbles for nearly six months now. And it's not been easy for anyone. If you look at it, we are one of only two teams who have had zero issues while being on a tour during this pandemic. After all this time, what we don't want is to be sent into another hard bubble, which seems will be the case in Brisbane," the source further told the website.

This comes on the heels of five Indian cricketers allegedly breaching the bio-secure bubble in Melbourne. BCCI) is investigating a video that shows five Indian cricketers Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant, Shubman Gill, Navdeep Saini, and Prithvi Shaw breaching Cricket Australia's bio-security protocols. The five players are shown sitting indoors in Secret Kitchen Noodles & BBQ restaurant in Melbourne when the permission is only to eat outdoors. Although players are allowed to eat outside, they should be seated outdoors unlike the Indian cricketers.

The breach at the restaurant assumes significance especially after a recent rise of Covid-19 cases in Victoria, where Melbourne is located, and around Sydney in New South Wales where the third Test will be played from January 7.