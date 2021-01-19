Incredible India’s Mental Strength Ensures Historic Cricket Win in Australia

When Rishabh Pant hit the winning boundary on Tuesday, the Indian team’s success was a reflection of what the human race has endured over the past year, fighting the Covid-19 pandemic, and emerging victorious against all odds.

Three months of living in a bio-bubble when they travelled from Dubai to Australia, bowled out for 36 in the first of the four Tests, captain Virat Kohli flying back to India for the birth of his child, injuries to at least half a dozen key players, but India still managed to create history against all odds.

Team India rewrote the history books on Tuesday when they retained the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, beating Australia 2-1 with a three-wicket win at the Gabba, in Brisbane where the hosts hadn’t been beaten for more than three decades.

Most in the Indian contingent in Australia have been away from their families for close to five months now, living in isolation in hotel rooms, but have shown tremendous courage, resilience and willpower. No matter what the situation and circumstance, the Indian team has found a hero every time they have been pushed into a corner.

It’s only the second time that India have won a Test series in Australia, and what makes it monumental is the wins have come in two consecutive series. India’s tour of Australia two years ago was considered their greatest success story overseas, but this one is bigger, better, and sweeter for multiple reasons – Australia were full-strength this time unlike in 2018 when David Warner and Steve Smith were serving their bans for ball-tampering; India were without Kohli and injuries forced the visitors to rotate 20 players across four Tests, and foremost was the mental strength displayed by the Indian team.

There have been better Indian teams in the past when you compare them to this team purely on talent, but there has been no set of Indian players who have shown the kind of mental strength this bunch has. To bounce back from being bowled out for 36 – the lowest-ever score since India started playing Test cricket in 1932 – in Adelaide, to winning the Boxing Day match in Melbourne, to holding on to a draw in Sydney, to this series-clinching win in Brisbane, is the stuff legends are made of. These legends have given the cricket fan tales, on- and off-field, that will become part of Indian cricket’s folklore.

From stand-in captain Ajinkya Rahane’s gritty hundred in Melbourne, to two injured batsmen – R Ashwin and Hanuma Vihari – batting out almost two sessions to save the Sydney Test and keep the series alive, to Pant’s counter-attacking innings in Sydney and Brisbane, to a bowling line-up with a collective experience of four Tests bowling out Australia twice in Brisbane.

Not to forget, Mohammed Siraj continuing to stay on tour and not heading back to India despite losing his father, T Natarajan not being able to see his new-born daughter for three months, Navdeep Saini peeling a banana for Ravindra Jadeja to eat in the dressing room with the latter having fractured his finger, and many more such memories that will be remembered forever.

The Indians are returning from Down Under with their heads held high.