Incredible India’s Mental Strength Ensures Historic Cricket Win in Australia

- 4th ODI - 18 Jan, 2021Match Ended228/6(50.0) RR 4.56
IRE
UAE116/10(36.0) RR 3.22
Ireland beat United Arab Emirates by 112 runs
- 4th Test - 15 - 19 Jan, 2021Match Ended369/10(115.2) RR 3.2294/10(75.5) RR 3.88
AUS
IND336/10(111.4) RR 3.01329/7(97.0) RR 3.39
India beat Australia by 3 wickets
- 1st ODI - 20 Jan, WedUp Next
BAN
WI
11:00 IST - Mirpur
- 1st ODI - 21 Jan, ThuUp Next
AFG
IRE
11:00 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 2nd Test - 22 Jan, FriUp Next
SL
ENG
10:00 IST - Galle
- 2nd ODI - 22 Jan, FriUp Next
BAN
WI
11:00 IST - Mirpur
- 2nd ODI - 24 Jan, SunUp Next
AFG
IRE
11:00 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 3rd ODI - 25 Jan, MonUp Next
BAN
WI
11:00 IST - Chattogram
- 3rd ODI - 26 Jan, TueUp Next
AFG
IRE
11:00 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 1st Test - 26 Jan, TueUp Next
PAK
SA
10:30 IST - Karachi
- 1st Test - 3 Feb, WedUp Next
BAN
WI
09:30 IST - Chattogram
- 2nd Test - 4 Feb, ThuUp Next
PAK
SA
10:30 IST - Rawalpindi
- 1st Test - 5 Feb, FriUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Chennai
- 2nd Test - 11 Feb, ThuUp Next
BAN
WI
09:30 IST - Mirpur
- 1st T20 - 11 Feb, ThuUp Next
PAK
SA
16:00 IST - Lahore
- 2nd Test - 13 Feb, SatUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Chennai
- 2nd T20 - 13 Feb, SatUp Next
PAK
SA
16:00 IST - Lahore
- 3rd T20 - 14 Feb, SunUp Next
PAK
SA
16:00 IST - Lahore
- 1st T20I - 22 Feb, MonUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Christchurch
- 3rd Test - 24 Feb, WedUp Next
IND
ENG
14:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 2nd T20I - 25 Feb, ThuUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Dunedin
- 3rd T20I - 3 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Wellington
- 4th Test - 4 Mar, ThuUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 4th T20I - 5 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 5th T20I - 7 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 1st T20I - 12 Mar, FriUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 1st ODI - 13 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Dunedin
- 2nd T20I - 14 Mar, SunUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 3rd T20I - 16 Mar, TueUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 2nd ODI - 17 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Christchurch
- 4th T20I - 18 Mar, ThuUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 3rd ODI - 20 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Wellington
- 5th T20I - 20 Mar, SatUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 1st ODI - 23 Mar, TueUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Pune
- 1st T20I - 23 Mar, TueUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Napier
- 2nd ODI - 26 Mar, FriUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Pune
- 2nd T20I - 26 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 3rd ODI - 28 Mar, SunUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Pune
- 3rd T20I - 28 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Hamilton
- 1st ODI - 29 Jun, TueUp Next
ENG
SL
18:30 IST - Chester-le-Street
- 2nd ODI - 1 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
SL
18:30 IST - London
- 3rd ODI - 4 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
SL
18:30 IST - Bristol
- 1st ODI - 8 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
PAK
18:30 IST - Cardiff
- 2nd ODI - 10 Jul, SatUp Next
ENG
PAK
18:30 IST - London
- 3rd ODI - 13 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
18:30 IST - Birmingham
- 1st T20I - 16 Jul, FriUp Next
ENG
PAK
22:30 IST - Nottingham
- 2nd T20I - 18 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
PAK
22:30 IST - Leeds
- 3rd T20I - 20 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
22:30 IST - Manchester
- 1st Test - 4 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - Nottingham
- 2nd Test - 12 Aug, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - London
- 3rd Test - 25 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - Leeds
- 4th Test - 2 Sep, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - London
- 5th Test - 10 Sep, FriUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - Manchester
- 1st T20I - 14 Oct, ThuUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
- 2nd T20I - 15 Oct, FriUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
Incredible India’s Mental Strength Ensures Historic Cricket Win in Australia
When Rishabh Pant hit the winning boundary on Tuesday, the Indian team’s success was a reflection of what the human race has endured over the past year, fighting the Covid-19 pandemic, and emerging victorious against all odds.
- Ameya Nitin Bhise
- Updated: January 19, 2021, 4:38 PM IST
Three months of living in a bio-bubble when they travelled from Dubai to Australia, bowled out for 36 in the first of the four Tests, captain Virat Kohli flying back to India for the birth of his child, injuries to at least half a dozen key players, but India still managed to create history against all odds.
Team India rewrote the history books on Tuesday when they retained the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, beating Australia 2-1 with a three-wicket win at the Gabba, in Brisbane where the hosts hadn’t been beaten for more than three decades.
IN PICS: India vs Australia: IN PICS - Rishabh Pant Takes India Home in Fortress Gabba
When Rishabh Pant hit the winning boundary on Tuesday, the Indian team’s success was a reflection of what the human race has endured over the past year, fighting the Covid-19 pandemic, and emerging victorious against all odds.
Rishabh Pant Breaks MS Dhoni's Record of Fastest 1000 Runs by Indian Keeper
Most in the Indian contingent in Australia have been away from their families for close to five months now, living in isolation in hotel rooms, but have shown tremendous courage, resilience and willpower. No matter what the situation and circumstance, the Indian team has found a hero every time they have been pushed into a corner.
It’s only the second time that India have won a Test series in Australia, and what makes it monumental is the wins have come in two consecutive series. India’s tour of Australia two years ago was considered their greatest success story overseas, but this one is bigger, better, and sweeter for multiple reasons – Australia were full-strength this time unlike in 2018 when David Warner and Steve Smith were serving their bans for ball-tampering; India were without Kohli and injuries forced the visitors to rotate 20 players across four Tests, and foremost was the mental strength displayed by the Indian team.
There have been better Indian teams in the past when you compare them to this team purely on talent, but there has been no set of Indian players who have shown the kind of mental strength this bunch has. To bounce back from being bowled out for 36 – the lowest-ever score since India started playing Test cricket in 1932 – in Adelaide, to winning the Boxing Day match in Melbourne, to holding on to a draw in Sydney, to this series-clinching win in Brisbane, is the stuff legends are made of. These legends have given the cricket fan tales, on- and off-field, that will become part of Indian cricket’s folklore.
From stand-in captain Ajinkya Rahane’s gritty hundred in Melbourne, to two injured batsmen – R Ashwin and Hanuma Vihari – batting out almost two sessions to save the Sydney Test and keep the series alive, to Pant’s counter-attacking innings in Sydney and Brisbane, to a bowling line-up with a collective experience of four Tests bowling out Australia twice in Brisbane.
Brave Team India Ride on Rishabh Pant's 89 to Take Border-Gavaskar Series 2-1
Not to forget, Mohammed Siraj continuing to stay on tour and not heading back to India despite losing his father, T Natarajan not being able to see his new-born daughter for three months, Navdeep Saini peeling a banana for Ravindra Jadeja to eat in the dressing room with the latter having fractured his finger, and many more such memories that will be remembered forever.
The Indians are returning from Down Under with their heads held high.
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|New Zealand
|3198
|118
|2
|Australia
|3028
|116
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|South Africa
|2499
|96
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|6102
|117
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|4344
|111
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6877
|275
|2
|Australia
|6800
|272
|3
|India
|10186
|268
|4
|Pakistan
|7516
|259
|5
|South Africa
|5047
|252
|FULL Ranking