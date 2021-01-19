India vs Australia, Brisbane Test: Thunderstorms Expected on Final Day at the Gabba

- 4th ODI - 18 Jan, 2021Match Ended228/6(50.0) RR 4.56
IRE
UAE116/10(36.0) RR 3.22
Ireland beat United Arab Emirates by 112 runs
- 1st Test - 14 - 18 Jan, 2021Match Ended135/10(46.1) RR 2.92359/10(136.5) RR 2.62
SL
ENG421/10(117.1) RR 3.5976/3(24.2) RR 3.12
England beat Sri Lanka by 7 wickets
- 1st ODI - 20 Jan, WedUp Next
BAN
WI
11:00 IST - Mirpur
- 1st ODI - 21 Jan, ThuUp Next
AFG
IRE
11:00 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 2nd Test - 22 Jan, FriUp Next
SL
ENG
10:00 IST - Galle
- 2nd ODI - 22 Jan, FriUp Next
BAN
WI
11:00 IST - Mirpur
- 2nd ODI - 24 Jan, SunUp Next
AFG
IRE
11:00 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 3rd ODI - 25 Jan, MonUp Next
BAN
WI
11:00 IST - Chattogram
- 3rd ODI - 26 Jan, TueUp Next
AFG
IRE
11:00 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 1st Test - 26 Jan, TueUp Next
PAK
SA
10:30 IST - Karachi
- 1st Test - 3 Feb, WedUp Next
BAN
WI
09:30 IST - Chattogram
- 2nd Test - 4 Feb, ThuUp Next
PAK
SA
10:30 IST - Rawalpindi
- 1st Test - 5 Feb, FriUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Chennai
- 2nd Test - 11 Feb, ThuUp Next
BAN
WI
09:30 IST - Mirpur
- 1st T20 - 11 Feb, ThuUp Next
PAK
SA
16:00 IST - Lahore
- 2nd Test - 13 Feb, SatUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Chennai
- 2nd T20 - 13 Feb, SatUp Next
PAK
SA
16:00 IST - Lahore
- 3rd T20 - 14 Feb, SunUp Next
PAK
SA
16:00 IST - Lahore
- 1st T20I - 22 Feb, MonUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Christchurch
- 3rd Test - 24 Feb, WedUp Next
IND
ENG
14:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 2nd T20I - 25 Feb, ThuUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Dunedin
- 3rd T20I - 3 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Wellington
- 4th Test - 4 Mar, ThuUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 4th T20I - 5 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 5th T20I - 7 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 1st T20I - 12 Mar, FriUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 1st ODI - 13 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Dunedin
- 2nd T20I - 14 Mar, SunUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 3rd T20I - 16 Mar, TueUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 2nd ODI - 17 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Christchurch
- 4th T20I - 18 Mar, ThuUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 3rd ODI - 20 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Wellington
- 5th T20I - 20 Mar, SatUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 1st ODI - 23 Mar, TueUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Pune
- 1st T20I - 23 Mar, TueUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Napier
- 2nd ODI - 26 Mar, FriUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Pune
- 2nd T20I - 26 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 3rd ODI - 28 Mar, SunUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Pune
- 3rd T20I - 28 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Hamilton
- 1st ODI - 29 Jun, TueUp Next
ENG
SL
18:30 IST - Chester-le-Street
- 2nd ODI - 1 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
SL
18:30 IST - London
- 3rd ODI - 4 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
SL
18:30 IST - Bristol
- 1st ODI - 8 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
PAK
18:30 IST - Cardiff
- 2nd ODI - 10 Jul, SatUp Next
ENG
PAK
18:30 IST - London
- 3rd ODI - 13 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
18:30 IST - Birmingham
- 1st T20I - 16 Jul, FriUp Next
ENG
PAK
22:30 IST - Nottingham
- 2nd T20I - 18 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
PAK
22:30 IST - Leeds
- 3rd T20I - 20 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
22:30 IST - Manchester
- 1st Test - 4 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - Nottingham
- 2nd Test - 12 Aug, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - London
- 3rd Test - 25 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - Leeds
- 4th Test - 2 Sep, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - London
- 5th Test - 10 Sep, FriUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - Manchester
- 1st T20I - 14 Oct, ThuUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
- 2nd T20I - 15 Oct, FriUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
India vs Australia, Brisbane Test: Thunderstorms Expected on Final Day at the Gabba
Weather website www.accuweather.com describes Tuesday in Brisbane as 'humid with times of clouds and sun; a thunderstorm in the afternoon'.
- IANS
- Updated: January 19, 2021, 6:25 AM IST
The final day of the fourth and final Test match between India and Australia promises to be a humdinger unless thunderstorms, that are expected on Tuesday, play spoilsport.
The match has been interrupted on the second and fourth days by rain. The final session on the second day on Saturday was lost due to rain whereas Monday's game also saw a loss of 40 minutes.
Impressive Bowling, Australia's Prolonged Second Innings and Rain Might Help India Retain Border-Gavaskar Trophy
India need 324 more runs in 98 overs on a wicket that is showing signs of breaking up.
There are cracks with a few deliveries on Monday rearing up after hitting the cracks and catching the batsmen by surprise.
Mohammed Siraj Fights Adversity, Hostile Conditions and Inexperience to End As India's Highest Wicket Taker of Series
Cameron Green was surprised a few from left-arm pace bowler T Natarajan while Steve Smith too was caught off a delivery from Mohammed Siraj that climbed awkwardly.
India batsmen could also face a challenge.
Siraj, who spoke to the media on Monday, admitted that the India batsmen could find it challenging but also said that they are well-prepared and capable of handling it.
"Obviously, batsmen will be confused. It will be on their mind that there is crack. But our batsmen are also good and prepared for that. We will see that tomorrow only," said Siraj.
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|New Zealand
|3198
|118
|2
|Australia
|3028
|116
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|South Africa
|2499
|96
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|6102
|117
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|4344
|111
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6877
|275
|2
|Australia
|6800
|272
|3
|India
|10186
|268
|4
|Pakistan
|7516
|259
|5
|South Africa
|5047
|252
|FULL Ranking