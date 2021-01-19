CRICKETNEXT

India vs Australia, Brisbane Test: Thunderstorms Expected on Final Day at the Gabba

Weather website www.accuweather.com describes Tuesday in Brisbane as 'humid with times of clouds and sun; a thunderstorm in the afternoon'.

  • IANS
  • Updated: January 19, 2021, 6:25 AM IST
The final day of the fourth and final Test match between India and Australia promises to be a humdinger unless thunderstorms, that are expected on Tuesday, play spoilsport.

Weather website www.accuweather.com describes Tuesday in Brisbane as 'humid with times of clouds and sun; a thunderstorm in the afternoon'.

The match has been interrupted on the second and fourth days by rain. The final session on the second day on Saturday was lost due to rain whereas Monday's game also saw a loss of 40 minutes.

India need 324 more runs in 98 overs on a wicket that is showing signs of breaking up.

There are cracks with a few deliveries on Monday rearing up after hitting the cracks and catching the batsmen by surprise.

Cameron Green was surprised a few from left-arm pace bowler T Natarajan while Steve Smith too was caught off a delivery from Mohammed Siraj that climbed awkwardly.

India batsmen could also face a challenge.

Siraj, who spoke to the media on Monday, admitted that the India batsmen could find it challenging but also said that they are well-prepared and capable of handling it.

"Obviously, batsmen will be confused. It will be on their mind that there is crack. But our batsmen are also good and prepared for that. We will see that tomorrow only," said Siraj.

