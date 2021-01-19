Twitter Reacts on Rishabh Pant's Match-winning Knock in Historic Gabba Win

Rishabh Pant led the chase with his aggressive yet mature unbeaten 89 while Shubman Gill made 91. Cheteshwar Pujara endured many painful blows on his body in his dogged 56-run knock.

India pulled off an astonishing run-chase to inflict Australia's first defeat at the Gabba since 1988. The team won the fourth Test by three wickets. Rishabh Pant led the chase with his aggressive yet mature unbeaten 89 while Shubman Gill made 91. Cheteshwar Pujara endured many painful blows on his body in his dogged 56-run knock that raised with a 211-ball vigil.

Netizens are celebrating youngsters' courageous victory. While the captain Virat Kohli stated, “WHAT A WIN!!! Yessssss. To everyone who doubted us after Adelaide, stand up and take notice,” the South African player AB de Villiers called the depth of Indian cricket ‘Scary’.

WHAT A WIN!!! Yessssss. To everyone who doubted us after Adelaide, stand up and take notice. Exemplary performance but the grit and determination was the standout for us the whole way. Well done to all the boys and the management. Enjoy this historic feat lads. Cheers 👏🏼🇮🇳 @BCCI pic.twitter.com/CgWElgOOO1 — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) January 19, 2021

What a Test match! The depth of Indian Cricket is scary. @RishabhPant17 , sweet number 17. Well played young man. #testcricket at its very best — AB de Villiers (@ABdeVilliers17) January 19, 2021

The Greatest Test series win of all time ... Well done #India you have just shown the way for England to get back those Ashes back later in the year ... 👍 https://t.co/eWKaKFfJ41 — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) January 19, 2021

India had many players injured, but what has been injured more has been the Australian arrogance & pride. The test series has been like a movie with every member of Indian Team being a hero & some of them Superheroes. Spiderman Spiderman tune churaya dil ka chain @RishabhPant17 pic.twitter.com/5psVFjp5Ww — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) January 19, 2021

With Tuesday's victory, Rishabh Pant became the fastest Indian wicket-keeper batsman to score 1,000 Test runs. Pant got to the milestone in his 27th inning thereby breaking former India captain MS Dhoni's record of 32 innings.

Historic win at #Brisbane. What an inning by #RishabhPant #pujara and #Shubmangill. 2-1 Test series win after losing Adelaide Test is magnificent. Take a bow Captain Ajinkya Rahane. Will cherish this win throughout my life. Thanks #TeamIndia, JAI HO#INDvsAUS — Ritesh Sharma (@iritsharma) January 19, 2021

In addition to the absent players, India somehow recovered from being bowled out for 36 - their lowest total in Test cricket- in losing the series opener by eight wickets.