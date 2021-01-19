CRICKETNEXT

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
Follow Us On
Back to News18
Home » Cricket Home » News » Twitter Reacts on Rishabh Pant's Match-winning Knock in Historic Gabba Win

Twitter Reacts on Rishabh Pant's Match-winning Knock in Historic Gabba Win

Rishabh Pant led the chase with his aggressive yet mature unbeaten 89 while Shubman Gill made 91. Cheteshwar Pujara endured many painful blows on his body in his dogged 56-run knock.

Twitter Reacts on Rishabh Pant's Match-winning Knock in Historic Gabba Win

India pulled off an astonishing run-chase to inflict Australia's first defeat at the Gabba since 1988. The team won the fourth Test by three wickets. Rishabh Pant led the chase with his aggressive yet mature unbeaten 89 while Shubman Gill made 91. Cheteshwar Pujara endured many painful blows on his body in his dogged 56-run knock that raised with a 211-ball vigil.

IN PICS: India vs Australia: IN PICS - Rishabh Pant Takes India Home in Fortress Gabba

Netizens are celebrating youngsters' courageous victory. While the captain Virat Kohli stated, “WHAT A WIN!!! Yessssss. To everyone who doubted us after Adelaide, stand up and take notice,” the South African player AB de Villiers called the depth of Indian cricket ‘Scary’.

With Tuesday's victory, Rishabh Pant became the fastest Indian wicket-keeper batsman to score 1,000 Test runs. Pant got to the milestone in his 27th inning thereby breaking former India captain MS Dhoni's record of 32 innings.

In addition to the absent players, India somehow recovered from being bowled out for 36 - their lowest total in Test cricket- in losing the series opener by eight wickets.

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 New Zealand 3198 118
2 Australia 3028 116
3 India 3085 114
4 England 4326 106
5 South Africa 2499 96
FULL Ranking
RankTeamPointsRating
1 England 5405 123
2 India 6102 117
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 Australia 4344 111
5 South Africa 3345 108
FULL Ranking
RankTeamPointsRating
1 England 6877 275
2 Australia 6800 272
3 India 10186 268
4 Pakistan 7516 259
5 South Africa 5047 252
FULL Ranking

Upcoming Matches