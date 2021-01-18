'Umpire RoBro' - Rohit Sharma Raising his Finger With Umpire Paul Wilson Has Twitter Amused, Watch Video

After Sundar trapped Warner as Australia were off to a speedy start, the Australian took the review -a rather late one at that - and DRS confirmed a straight forward decision made by umpire Paul Wilson on the field, cameras panned to Wilson to reaffirm his decision, but also caught Sharma walking back to his fielding position raisin his arm in tandem with Wilson nonchalantly.

Aside from the great cricket the India vs Australia series has thrown up, the series has had its fair share of controversies and some amusing instances on the field, and that latest one came from Rohit Sharma in the first session of day four of the Gabba Test when the Indian opener decided to play the umpire's role and raised his finger after DRS confirmed David Warner was indeed leg before wicket to Washington Sundar.

Eagled-eyed Twitter users captured the moment and soon the video went viral. What the Video here:

Lol don’t miss umpire RoBro pic.twitter.com/digMfegDiQ — Enthala (@enthahotness) January 18, 2021

Here's how Twitter reacted to the moment.

Rohit Sharma has given lots of moments in this series on the field, latest is raising the finger up along Paul Wildon after the third umpire said David Warner is out. pic.twitter.com/SdFSUJdGi3 — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) January 18, 2021

He got some great humor😂 — Mownick_raaj (@MMownick) January 18, 2021

Rohit Sharma has been a true all-rounder this Test. He’s bowled medium pace, donned a wicket keeping glove & pretended to keep & there he stood next to Paul Wilson post the Warner DRS with his finger up playing umpire. Oh also opened the batting #AusvIND — Bharat Sundaresan (@beastieboy07) January 18, 2021

Also acted like the stumps when Shaw threw the ball! Truly an all-rounder. — Ashwin Natarajan (@ashwin91) January 18, 2021

That was funny!! The Paul Wilson one☝😁 — Danny (@Ddnyana) January 18, 2021

Yaa , hitman is legend Most cool person 😎 on field — Krishna (@Krishna98426691) January 18, 2021

