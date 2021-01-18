'Umpire RoBro' - Rohit Sharma Raising his Finger With Umpire Paul Wilson Has Twitter Amused, Watch Video

CRICKETNEXT

After Sundar trapped Warner as Australia were off to a speedy start, the Australian took the review -a rather late one at that - and DRS confirmed a straight forward decision made by umpire Paul Wilson on the field, cameras panned to Wilson to reaffirm his decision, but also caught Sharma walking back to his fielding position raisin his arm in tandem with Wilson nonchalantly.

Aside from the great cricket the India vs Australia series has thrown up, the series has had its fair share of controversies and some amusing instances on the field, and that latest one came from Rohit Sharma in the first session of day four of the Gabba Test when the Indian opener decided to play the umpire's role and raised his finger after DRS confirmed David Warner was indeed leg before wicket to Washington Sundar.

Watch: T Natarajan's Honest Response to Facing Michell Starc Has R Ashwin, Washington Sundar in Splits

Eagled-eyed Twitter users captured the moment and soon the video went viral. What the Video here:

Here's how Twitter reacted to the moment.

