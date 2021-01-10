- 1st ODI - 08 Jan, 2021Match Ended269/5(50.0) RR 5.38
IRE
UAE270/4(49.0) RR 5.51
United Arab Emirates beat Ireland by 6 wickets
- 2nd Test - 03 - 07 Jan, 2021Match Ended297/10(83.5) RR 3.54186/10(81.4) RR 2.28
PAK
NZ659/6(158.5) RR 4.15
New Zealand beat Pakistan by an innings and 176 runs
India vs Australia: 'Brown Dog'-Sydney Crowd's Pure Hatred for Mohammad Siraj
Brown dog, yes this is what Mohammad Siraj was subjected to at the SCG on day 4 of the third Test match. Interestingly, the Hyderabad cricketer faced some racial taunting yesterday as well and 24 hours later SCG crowd was at it again.
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: January 10, 2021, 3:52 PM IST
Brown dog, yes this is what Mohammad Siraj was subjected to at the SCG on day 4 of the third Test match. Interestingly, the Hyderabad cricketer faced some racial taunting yesterday as well and 24 hours later SCG crowd was at it again."Siraj was referred to as 'Brown Dog' and 'Big Monkey' both of which are racist slurs. The matter was immediately brought to the notice of on-field umpires. They were constantly abusing Bumrah too," a BCCI source told PTI on conditions of anonymity.
India vs Australia Full Coverage | India vs Australia 3rd Test Highlights | India vs Australia 3rd Test Full Scorecard
On Sunday, during the 86th over of the Australian second innings, Siraj was seen walking from his position in the deep and talking to the square leg umpire before the straight umpire and other senior players joined the discussion.Play was halted for close to 10 minutes before stadium security as well as New South Wales Police checked in to the relevant stand from where the nasty comments were being hurled at.
After speaking to the spectators in the adjoining area, the police evicted six supporters, who are currently in the custody of New South Wales Police. It is learnt that on Saturday, the Indian team brought the matter to the notice of match officials only after the third day's play ended and by then the mischief-mongers had fled the stadium.
"Actually, the players didn't want to lose focus during the proceedings and decided that the matter would be reported only after the day's play was over. However, umpires have told us that moment anything of that nature happens, the players should report immediately," the source added.
The security officials then had a conversation with a few people from the crowd - specifically a group of young men and a couple - and asked them to leave. On Saturday, Siraj and Bumrah were racially abused by members of the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) and following the incident, the Indian team management quickly registered an official complaint with the local ground staff and subsequently with the ICC. The ICC, in turn, has started investigating the issue but this development comes on the back of some friction between two sides due to the stringent Covid-19 protocols in place for Brisbane---venue for the fourth and final Test match.
Meanwhile Cricket chiefs have launched an investigation into allegations of racist abuse of the India team from sections of the crowd in the third Test, as six people were ejected and play halted for nearly 10 minutes Sunday. The International Cricket Council probe followed Mohammed Siraj and Jasprit Bumrah apparently being targeted while they fielded by the boundary ropes of the Sydney Cricket Ground late Saturday.
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|New Zealand
|3198
|118
|2
|Australia
|3028
|116
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|South Africa
|2499
|96
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|6102
|117
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|4344
|111
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6877
|275
|2
|Australia
|6800
|272
|3
|India
|10186
|268
|4
|Pakistan
|7516
|259
|5
|South Africa
|5047
|252
|FULL Ranking