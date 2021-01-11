India vs Australia: Bruised. Broken. But Never Short of Character-Team India Reacts to 'Great Escape' at SCG

Against all odds the Indian team saved the Sydney Test match to keep the series alive. Now the caravan heads to Brisbane where the four-match series is currently locked in at 1-1. Meanwhile the Twitter couldn't keep calm after this amazing feat. Several cricketers came out cheering for Team India after the game was drawn. Here are some of the best reactions.

Bruised. Broken. But never short of character. Really happy with how the boys fought till the end. Lots to learn and improve as we look forward to Brisbane now. pic.twitter.com/4VBZGCvbnp

Hard work truly pays off 💪. Happy to contribute to the team. Well done boys. 👏 On to Brisbane. ⏭️ @BCCI pic.twitter.com/RIhpNUsFoI

Fighting till the very end ⚔️ Tremendous spirit shown by the team 🇮🇳💪 pic.twitter.com/ZEHuaFK1G9

Proud of the courage and character shown by the team 🇮🇳Looking forward to the next challenge! #AUSvIND #TestCricketAtItsBest pic.twitter.com/4ucBEselUW

Hope all of us realise the importance of pujara,pant and Ashwin in cricket teams..batting at 3 in test cricket against quality bowling is not always hitting through the line ..almost 400 test wickets don't come just like that..well fought india..time to win the series @bcci

What a remarkable determination showed by @ashwinravi99 & @hanumavihari and a brilliant game displayed by Team India with the series currently at draw. Extremely proud of your game today🙌 #AUSvINDtest pic.twitter.com/l9qUMmWBUO — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) January 11, 2021

Sweet Emotion’s! Such a special & memorable debut match. #NeverGiveUp pic.twitter.com/HsluvqoTeL — Navdeep Saini (@navdeepsaini96) January 11, 2021

An excellent test match ! https://t.co/v7nfGIIrJ1 — Brett Lee (@BrettLee_58) January 11, 2021

What an amazing test series this is between Aust & India. Today's test cricket was brilliant & I cannot compliment India enough on their courageous approach & their effort today, just outstanding. Both sides gave it everything they had at the SCG today. Gotta love test cricket ❤️ — Shane Warne (@ShaneWarne) January 11, 2021

Pic1 - Till Rishabh Pant was at the crease. Pic2- Pujara, Vihari and Ashwin. And the combination of these 2 made it a fantastic Test Match. Feel so so proud of the Team, Pant showed why he needs to b treated differently & d grit showed by Vihari, Pujara & Ashwin was unbelievable pic.twitter.com/aU3qN6O3JF — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) January 11, 2021

Crucial and assertive contributions from Pant and Pujara shouldn’t be forgotten, positive approach early on in the innings put Australia on the back foot #AUSvsIND #CricitwithBadri — S.Badrinath (@s_badrinath) January 11, 2021

A Dravidesque result for this test ! #HappyBirthdayRahulDravid — Vikram Sathaye (@vikramsathaye) January 11, 2021

What a test...India have shown remarkable resilience and fight to keep the series very much alive! #AUSvIND — Tom Moody (@TomMoodyCricket) January 11, 2021

Test. Match. Cricket! 🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽❤️❤️ — Mel Jones (@meljones_33) January 11, 2021

Loved the fight and determination of India all day today. Starting with Pant and Pujara, and then for Vihari and Ashwin to withstand Australia and look largely in control for most of the day was very impressive. Can't wait for Brisbane now. #AUSvIND — Ricky Ponting AO (@RickyPonting) January 11, 2021