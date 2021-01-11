- 1st ODI - 08 Jan, 2021Match Ended269/5(50.0) RR 5.38
India vs Australia: Bruised. Broken. But Never Short of Character-Team India Reacts to 'Great Escape' at SCG
Against all odds the Indian team saved the Sydney Test match to keep the series alive. Meanwhile the Twitter couldn't keep calm after this amazing feat. Several cricketers came out cheering for Team India after the game was drawn. Here are some of the best reactions.
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: January 11, 2021, 3:37 PM IST
Against all odds the Indian team saved the Sydney Test match to keep the series alive. Now the caravan heads to Brisbane where the four-match series is currently locked in at 1-1. Meanwhile the Twitter couldn't keep calm after this amazing feat. Several cricketers came out cheering for Team India after the game was drawn. Here are some of the best reactions.
Bruised. Broken. But never short of character. Really happy with how the boys fought till the end. Lots to learn and improve as we look forward to Brisbane now. pic.twitter.com/4VBZGCvbnp
— Ajinkya Rahane (@ajinkyarahane88) January 11, 2021
Hard work truly pays off 💪. Happy to contribute to the team. Well done boys. 👏 On to Brisbane. ⏭️ @BCCI pic.twitter.com/RIhpNUsFoI
— Rishabh Pant (@RishabhPant17) January 11, 2021
Fighting till the very end ⚔️ Tremendous spirit shown by the team 🇮🇳💪 pic.twitter.com/ZEHuaFK1G9
— Ravindrasinh jadeja (@imjadeja) January 11, 2021
A team performance for the history books 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/uOZQ0TNqJV
— Shubman Gill (@RealShubmanGill) January 11, 2021
Proud of the courage and character shown by the team 🇮🇳Looking forward to the next challenge!#AUSvIND #TestCricketAtItsBest pic.twitter.com/4ucBEselUW— cheteshwar pujara (@cheteshwar1) January 11, 2021
Hope all of us realise the importance of pujara,pant and Ashwin in cricket teams..batting at 3 in test cricket against quality bowling is not always hitting through the line ..almost 400 test wickets don't come just like that..well fought india..time to win the series @bcci— Sourav Ganguly (@SGanguly99) January 11, 2021
Well done Indian Cricket TeamAap ka Jawab nahi @BCCI @RaviShastriOfc @ajinkyarahane88— Kapil Dev (@therealkapildev) January 11, 2021
India vs Australia, 3rd Test Full Scorecard | India vs Australia, 3rd Test Highlights
What a remarkable determination showed by @ashwinravi99 & @hanumavihari and a brilliant game displayed by Team India with the series currently at draw. Extremely proud of your game today🙌 #AUSvINDtest pic.twitter.com/l9qUMmWBUO
— Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) January 11, 2021
Sweet Emotion’s! Such a special & memorable debut match. #NeverGiveUp pic.twitter.com/HsluvqoTeL
— Navdeep Saini (@navdeepsaini96) January 11, 2021
An excellent test match ! https://t.co/v7nfGIIrJ1
— Brett Lee (@BrettLee_58) January 11, 2021
That was as epic as it can get ! Way to go Team India @BCCI @ashwinravi99 , @RishabhPant17 @cheteshwar1 @Hanumavihari & all the bowlers! #mentaltoughness pic.twitter.com/f3Ux6oLZ8G
— Murali Vijay (@mvj888) January 11, 2021
An excellent test match ! https://t.co/v7nfGIIrJ1
— hardik pandya (@hardikpandya7) January 11, 2021
What an amazing test series this is between Aust & India. Today’s test cricket was brilliant & I cannot compliment India enough on their courageous approach & their effort today, just outstanding. Both sides gave it everything they had at the SCG today. Gotta love test cricket ❤️
— Shane Warne (@ShaneWarne) January 11, 2021
— VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) January 11, 2021
Really proud of #TeamIndia!
Special mention to @RishabhPant17, @cheteshwar1, @ashwinravi99 and @Hanumavihari for the roles they’ve played brilliantly.
Any guesses in which dressing room the morale will be high? 😀#OneTeamOneCause #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/hG60Iy6Lva
— Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) January 11, 2021
— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) January 11, 2021
Crucial and assertive contributions from Pant and Pujara shouldn’t be forgotten, positive approach early on in the innings put Australia on the back foot #AUSvsIND #CricitwithBadri
— S.Badrinath (@s_badrinath) January 11, 2021
A Dravidesque result for this test ! #HappyBirthdayRahulDravid
— Vikram Sathaye (@vikramsathaye) January 11, 2021
What a test...India have shown remarkable resilience and fight to keep the series very much alive! #AUSvIND
— Tom Moody (@TomMoodyCricket) January 11, 2021
Test. Match. Cricket! 🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽❤️❤️
— Mel Jones (@meljones_33) January 11, 2021
Loved the fight and determination of India all day today. Starting with Pant and Pujara, and then for Vihari and Ashwin to withstand Australia and look largely in control for most of the day was very impressive. Can't wait for Brisbane now. #AUSvIND
— Ricky Ponting AO (@RickyPonting) January 11, 2021
Loved the fight and determination of India all day today. Starting with Pant and Pujara, and then for Vihari and Ashwin to withstand Australia and look largely in control for most of the day was very impressive. Can't wait for Brisbane now. #AUSvIND
A stubborn resistance from Ravichandran Ashwin and Hanuma Vihari saw India manage to pull off an unlikely draw against Australia on the final day of the third Test at Sydney on Monday (January 11). Chasing a mammoth 407 to win the Test, Ashwin (39) and Vihari (23) managed to bat out the entirety of the third session and ensure that the Test series remains tied at 1-1 going into the final Test in Brisbane. They had their shares of luck along the way thanks to a few dropped catches and the occasional edge not carrying to the nearby fielders, but no one can argue they didn't deserve the result.
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|New Zealand
|3198
|118
|2
|Australia
|3028
|116
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|South Africa
|2499
|96
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|6102
|117
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|4344
|111
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6877
|275
|2
|Australia
|6800
|272
|3
|India
|10186
|268
|4
|Pakistan
|7516
|259
|5
|South Africa
|5047
|252
|FULL Ranking