India vs Australia: Can Virat Kohli Make It 22 Out of 26 Wins After Winning Toss at Adelaide?

India would have breathed a sigh of relief when Virat Kohli won the toss for the Day and Night fixture at the Adelaide Oval - the venue for the series opener against Australia.

India would have breathed a sigh of relief when Virat Kohli won the toss for the Day and Night fixture at the Adelaide Oval - the venue for the series opener against Australia. If numbers are anything to go by, it is half the battle won for India. The Indian captain has NEVER LOST a Test after winning the toss - yes, that is an incredible record! Kohli has captained India in 56 Tests of which the coin has fallen in his favour on 26 occasions. India have won 21 of the 25 such completed matches and have drawn 4. This means that when Kohli wins the toss in a Test, India's Winning Percentage is as high as 84%. (IND v AUS live)

This 25-match unbeaten streak (after winning the toss) started from Fatullah in June, 2015 against Bangladesh and has remained intact till Ranchi in October, 2019 against South Africa. Impressively, 8 of these 21 wins have been overseas - 4 in Sri Lanka, one in West Indies and South Africa each and two in Australia.

India vs Australia Full Coverage | India vs Australia Full Schedule

Only three captains in the history of Test cricket - Graeme Smith (30), Ricky Ponting (25) and Steve Waugh (23) have won more Test matches after winning the toss than Kohli. But all three of them (unlike Kohli) lost a number of Tests too after winning the toss - Smith lost 16, Ponting - 8 and Waugh - 7 after calling the toss right. Even the great, Clive Lloyd lost 4 matches after winning the toss.

Among Indian captains, MS Dhoni lost 9 matches after winning the toss. The corresponding number for Mansur Ali Khan Pataudi is 8, Mohammad Azharuddin - 7, Sachin Tendulkar - 6, Bishan Singh Bedi - 5 and Rahul Dravid and Sourav Ganguly - 4.

Also Read: WATCH - Virat Kohli Gloves the Ball, Umpire Adjudges Him Not Out

There is also a huge gap between Kohli and other Indian captains as far as winning the match after winning the toss is concerned. Kohli (21) is followed by Azharuddin (10), Dhoni (9), Ganguly (9) and Dravid (6).

Thus, this is truly a remarkable achievement of Kohli the Captain, and one which deserves a lot of praise and accolades. Apart from other things, it shows a good cricket brain and the ability to read the conditions and the pitch correctly.

There is also a slight advantage to the side winning the toss in a Day and Night Test. It has won 8 of the 14 matches thus far. There is one problem though - that is Australia's record in Day and Night Tests.

Also Read: WATCH - Pat Cummins' Unplayable Delivery Castles Mayank Agarwal

Australia have played 7 Day and Night Tests and won all 7, five of them by big margins. All these victories have been at Home and 4 of them at the Adelaide Oval.

India has won the toss in Adelaide. Will Kohli make it 22 out of 26? Or Will Australia make it 8-0?

Which pattern will prevail?