India vs Australia: Candice Warner Reveals What's Actually Behind David Warner's Injury
She dropped a hint while talking on the show that they had enjoyed a marathon sex session before the match against India.
- Trending Desk
- Updated: December 1, 2020, 7:29 PM IST
David Warner seems to be in a good form as the Australian opener has smashed half-centuries in both the ODIs against India played so far. In the 2nd ODI, Warner limped off the pitch due to a painful groin injury.Warner’s wife Candice, cracking a joke, today said that perhaps there is something else other than the sports responsible for the left-handed batsman’s injury.
Also read: Any Team That David Warner's Not a Part of is Going to be Slightly Weaker: Aaron Finch
The Australian opener had to stay in quarantine for two weeks after returning from the UAE following the conclusion of the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League.As Warner has been busy playing cricket for almost four months, he could not meet his family for a long time. Finally, he got to spend some time with his wife and kids a few days ago.
Candice, speaking on Triple M's Moonman in the Morning, on a lighter note said, “Sorry, Australia!” According to Mail Online, she dropped a hint while talking on the show that they had enjoyed a marathon sex session before the match against India.
"We only sort of reunited after four months apart, a couple of days prior... and everyone's like, "What have you done to him?," she said while giggling.
However, Candice did reassure cricket fans that the left-handed batsman was doing his best to recover from the injury before the commencement of the first Test against India from December 17. The first Test will be played at the Adelaide Oval.
Also read: 'Looked Like He Got Shot by a Gun' - Langer Hints David Warner Unlikely for First Test
She asserted there are 17 days to go for the first Test and Warner would hopefully be ready for the game. Candice added that Warner is in a lot of pain and the injury is serious.In the first ODI, Warner scored 69 off 76 balls at a strike rate of 90.79. He smashed six fours. The Australian opener, in the second ODI, made 83 in 77 deliveries. In that match, he hit seven fours and three sixes.
