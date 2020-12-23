- 3rd T20I - 22 Dec, TueMatch Ended173/7(20.0) RR 8.65
NZ
PAK177/6(20.0) RR 8.65
Pakistan beat New Zealand by 4 wickets
- 2nd T20I - 20 Dec, SunMatch Ended163/6(20.0) RR 8.15
PAK
NZ164/1(20.0) RR 8.15
New Zealand beat Pakistan by 9 wickets
India vs Australia: 'Can't Really Compare Myself to Him' - Nathan Lyon on 'World-class' Ravichandran Ashwin
Australia's Nathan Lyon says he and India's R Ashwin are similar yet different type of bowlers, so comparisons should not be made between the two.
- PTI
- Updated: December 23, 2020, 1:45 PM IST
Ace Australian spinner Nathan Lyon says he and India's R Ashwin are similar yet different type of bowlers, so comparisons should not be made between the two. Lyon spoke highly of Ashwin, who he says stands out with his variations. "Ashwin is a world-class bowler, to be honest. I have watched him a lot especially when I had gone to tour India and the subcontinent to try and learn of him. But he is a very cagey bowler, he has got all the variations," Lyon said at a virtual press conference ahead of the second Test beginning in Melbourne on Saturday.
INDIA vs AUSTRALIA FULL COVERAGE | INDIA VS AUSTRALIA FULL SCHEDULE
"He's very cagey with the way he changes his pace, so he is a very talented bowler. We are similar in a way but we are very different as well, so I can't really compare myself to him. I think his records speak for his own, so hats off to Ashwin," said the 33-year-old off-spinner.
Ashwin has been India's premier off-spinner, who has taken 370 wickets from 72 Tests.
Lyon himself is close to touching the milestone of 400 Test wickets. He has taken 391 wickets from 97 Tests.
Also Read: Shubman Gill Shines in Nets as India Get Preparation for Second Test Underway
Asked if he would have any preferable choice for his 400th Test wicket, Lyon said that it doesn't matter to him.
"Doesn't worry me, if it's (Mayank) Agarwal or (Jasprit) Bumrah, or whoever, batter of bowler, doesn't worry me whatsoever, just it would be nice feather in the cap to get there," he said.
Lyon also dubbed the current Australian attack as the best in the world and said it is a privilege to be part of it.
Also Read: David Warner & Sean Abbott Ruled Out of Boxing Day Test Due to Bio-secure Protocols
"I have said many times before in my eyes, this is the best bowling attack in the world. We are all, best mates and there is no day goes by when there is not a banter being thrown around in the WhatsApp group," he said about the chemistry among the teammates.
There is still uncertainty over whether Sydney will able to host the third Test amidst rising number COVID cases.
"I know Cricket Australia is doing everything in their power to make sure that the third Test goes ahead at Sydney and hopefully all things go well and people stay safe here, fingers crossed that the third Test goes ahead at the SCG, Cricket Australia is doing everything they can," he said.
Also Read: Mohammed Shami Advised Six Weeks of Rest, Will Fly Out to India on Wednesday
"To be honest, it has been an adaptable year for everyone, it is out of our hands, I am just hoping that everyone is staying safe in Sydney during the festive period, I know Cricket Australia is doing everything in their power," he added.
