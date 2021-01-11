India vs Australia, 3rd Test: Cheteshwar Pujara 11th Indian to Reach 6000 Test Runs

Cheteshwar Pujara played a valiant knock to give India hope of a fantastic win at the SCG on day five of the fifth Test, chasing 407, and en route to his innings of 77 off 205 balls registered 6000 Test runs, becoming the 11th Indian to reach the milestone

Cheteshwar Pujara played a valiant knock to give India hope of a fantastic win at the SCG on day five of the fifth Test, chasing 407, and en route to his innings of 77 off 205 balls registered 6000 Test runs, becoming the 11th Indian to reach the milestone. He achieved the milestone in the 76th over of the fourth innings with a boundary off Nathan Lyon.

Player Span Mat Inns Runs HS Ave 100 50 0 Sachin Tendulkar 1989-2013 200 329 15921 248* 53.78 51 68 14 Rahul Dravid 1996-2012 163 284 13265 270 52.63 36 63 7 Sunil Gavaskar 1971-1987 125 214 10122 236* 51.12 34 45 12 VVS Laxman 1996-2012 134 225 8781 281 45.97 17 56 14 Virender Sehwag 2001-2013 103 178 8503 319 49.43 23 31 16 Virat Kohli 2011-2020 87 147 7318 254* 53.41 27 23 10 Sourav Ganguly 1996-2008 113 188 7212 239 42.17 16 35 13 Dilip Vengsarkar 1976-1992 116 185 6868 166 42.13 17 35 15 Mohammed Azharuddin 1984-2000 99 147 6215 199 45.03 22 21 5 Gundappa Viswanath 1969-1983 91 155 6080 222 41.93 14 35 10 Cheteshwar Pujara 2010-2021 80* 134 6030 206* 47.85 18 27 8

Earlier, Rishabh Pant took the fight to Australia with a blistering half century to help India to 206 for three on the final day of the third test on Monday but the tourists will resume their innings after lunch still 200 runs in arrears.

India had started a sunny day at Sydney Cricket Ground on 98-2 chasing an unlikely victory target of 407 and were immediately on the back foot when Ajinkya Rahane was dismissed in the second over of play.

Pant’s 73 from 97 balls, however, offered them a glimmer of hope of pulling off a remarkable win which would give them a 2-1 series lead heading into the final test in Brisbane.

The wicketkeeper was a serious injury doubt on Saturday after taking a nasty blow to his elbow but showed no signs of constraint as he pummeled two huge sixes off Nathan Lyon to move to the brink of his third half century.

Cheteshwar Pujara was the chalk to Pant’s cheese, contributing 41 runs from 147 deliveries to a partnership worth 104 runs at the break.

Australia were pinning their hopes on Lyon’s off-spin having a big impact on a deteriorating day-five wicket and he wasted no time in sending back Rahane for four, Matthew Wade taking the catch off an inside edge at short leg.

The hosts will still be strong favourites to win, especially as India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja is not guaranteed to bat after dislocating his thumb in the first innings.