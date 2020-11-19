CRICKETNEXT

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
Follow Us On
Back to News18
Home » Cricket Home » News

India vs Australia: Cheteshwar Pujara Gets into Groove Ahead of Test Series

Cheteshwar Pujara, who has not played competitive cricket since March, had an extensive net session here on Thursday and looked comfortable facing the fast bowlers as he geared up for what promises to be a gruelling Test series against Australia next month.

  • PTI
  • Updated: November 19, 2020, 6:26 PM IST
India vs Australia: Cheteshwar Pujara Gets into Groove Ahead of Test Series

Cheteshwar Pujara, who has not played competitive cricket since March, had an extensive net session here on Thursday and looked comfortable facing the fast bowlers as he geared up for what promises to be a gruelling Test series against Australia next month. Pujara batted both at the side nets and the centre strip where he faced Ishan Porel, Kartik Tyagi, who are with the team as net bowlers, Umesh Yadav and Ravichandran Ashwin. The BCCI posted a short video of Pujara's net session on social media.

The Indian team is allowed to train in its 14-day quarantine, having arrived here last week. The ODI and T20 series begins November 27 and will be followed by a four-match Test series, starting with a day-nighter from December 17 in Adelaide. While most India players competed in the IPL, Test regulars Pujara and Hanuma Vihari joined the national team bubble in the UAE before reaching Australia.

Also read: Rohit Sharma Begins Fitness Training at NCA

Pujara, who last played the Ranji Trophy final, was instrumental in India's historic win over Australia two years ago and his role at number three will be of immense value, especially after Virat Kohli's departure following the first Test at Adelaide Oval. Kohli would be heading home to be there for the birth for his first child.

Also read: Virat Kohli's Absence Should be Forgotten, Says Harbhajan Singh

Throwdown specilaist Raghu checks in: India's throwdown specialist Raghu, who could not fly with the other support staff as he tested positive for COVID-19 back home, has landed here and is undergoing his quarantine before joining the team. "He has to undergo a 14-day quarantine as per the local government guidelines. After that, he will join the team," said a BCCI source.

.

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2406 115
3 India 3085 114
4 England 4326 106
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91
FULL Ranking
RankTeamPointsRating
1 England 5405 123
2 India 5819 119
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 Australia 3941 109
5 South Africa 3345 108
FULL Ranking
RankTeamPointsRating
1 Australia 6047 275
2 England 5959 271
3 India 9319 266
4 Pakistan 6824 262
5 South Africa 4380 258
FULL Ranking

Upcoming Matches