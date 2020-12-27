- 3rd T20I - 22 Dec, TueMatch Ended173/7(20.0) RR 8.65
India vs Australia (TEST)
AUS vs IND Cricket Scorecard (TEST)
2nd Test TEST, Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), Melbourne, 26 December, 2020
India vs Australia: Coach Justin Langer Gives Update on David Warner's Injury
Australia opener David Warner is struggling to regain fitness after he injured his groin during the ODI series against India. That means, he might not be able to play in the third Test against India after missing the first two matches as well. Coach Justin Langer revealed on Sunday that Warner was batting well but one issue persists with him.
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: December 27, 2020, 9:20 AM IST
Australia opener David Warner is struggling to regain fitness after he injured his groin during the ODI series against India. That means, he might not be able to play in the third Test against India after missing the first two matches as well. Coach Justin Langer revealed on Sunday that Warner was batting well but one issue persists with him.
ALSO READ - India vs Australia Live Score, Boxing Day Test at Melbourne, Day 2
"There's no-one more professional and he's doing everything possible," Langer told Ricky Ponting during a lunchtime interview on Seven. "We saw him bat the day before the game, he's batting again this afternoon at the MCG, so in terms of his batting he's flying, it's just trying to ... he's still having some trouble with his groin and we know how dynamic he is.
"His running between the wickets, his movements all the time, so he's getting closer and we're hopeful he will come good, he's certainly hopeful he'll come good, but time will tell. We've still got a few more days to the next Test match."
ALSO READ - India vs Australia: Shubman Gill Notches Unique Feat During Debut Test Innings at MCG
Currently, Australia opening pair of Matthew Wade and Joe Burns is struggling to put on big runs and Australia need Warner. "A bit like the first Test, just our partnerships," Langer said when asked what he had been disappointed by. "We're not going to set up games as well as we could - if you look at our partnerships in the first Test match in the first innings and then yesterday, we have to get a lot better at that.
"We had one 50-partnership in the first Test and we had an 86-run partnership yesterday, and you've also, when you have an 86-run partnership, you've got to turn that into 150, because you're set and to set up the game. So we weren't able to do that and to me, partnerships as much as anything."
