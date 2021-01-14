CRICKETNEXT

Home » Cricket Home » News » India vs Australia: Coach Justin Langer Lashes out Against Michael Vaughan’s Criticism of Steve Smith

India vs Australia: Coach Justin Langer Lashes out Against Michael Vaughan’s Criticism of Steve Smith

Claiming that Michael Vaughan “makes a living out of these sort of comments”, Justin Langer maintained it was still unwarranted.

The India-Australia Test Match in Sydney has been boiling in controversies with accusations, ranging from sledging to racism. Steve Smith received an almost universal criticism from fans and experts alike for his action during the match, especially from former skipper Michael Vaughan. However, Australian coach Justin Langer has come to Smith’s defence hitting against Vaughan.

When the video of Smith scuffing the crease of Rishabh Pant during a drinks break came to surface, the reactions were immediate.Former captain Vaughan tweeted this in response,“very, very poor from Steve Smith,” and later added it was “a silly thing for him to be doing.”

However, Langer did not agree with Vaughan’s stand and said he was “out of line” to make this criticism. Speaking to the local radio, SEN, he said, “I spoke to Michael Vaughan as well, I thought he was out of line actually.” He said he could understand this sort of comment from many critics but not from Vaughan. Claiming that Vaughan “makes a living out of these sort of comments”, he maintained it was still unwarranted.

“Everything [being said] about Steve Smith is absolutely ludicrous,” he said,addingthey have a laugh about things as Smith is a bit “quirky” and “different.” He said Smith is always thinking about batting, even going as far as shadow batting in his shower. Which is why his actions were not conscious or malicious and that he was simply thinking about batting when he scuffed the marking.

Australian captain Tim Paine had formerly stated the situation was blown out of proportion and asserted that Smith was innocent of any wrongdoing. Langer repeated the sentiments and said people were making a big deal out of nothing.He said he was unable to believe any of the “rubbish” being published about Smith and his intents. He says people accusing him of messing Pant’s guards know nothing about cricket.

With so many controversies in place, it will be interesting to see the fourth match of the Test series which begins on January 15, 2021, in Brisbane’s Gabba.

