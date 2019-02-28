India vs Australia: Coach Langer Backs Out-of-Form Skipper Finch to Come Good

Loading...
Finch was dismissed for just 8 in Wednesday night’s T20I win over India to extend his poor run to 19 innings without a half-century in the limited-overs (ODI and T20) format.
The Australian skipper has previously admitted how challenging his first summer as an all-format international has been.
“He’s such a good player, such a good person, captain of the team, we know he’ll come good," Langer said in Bengaluru on Thursday.
“We just got to keep giving him plenty of care and support. We know he’ll come good.
“There’s no more destructive player in the world — we talk about 'Maxi' (Glenn Maxwell), Marcus Stoinis, a number of our players who can be so destructive — but when he’s (Finch) going, he is as destructive as a player as there is in white-ball cricket,” Australian coach added.
“We know he’ll come good and we’ll be patient with him.”
Coach Langer was impressed by Finch’s leadership qualities even during his lean patch as a batsman.
“Another important part about leadership is that he's really consistent,” Langer said. “We haven’t see any real change in his personality or his attitude around the group, so that's a real credit to him. That’s why he is the captain of the team.”
Langer added that he wants Finch to focus on being himself and finding the ‘middle of the bat’.
“My experience of every captain, the most important thing is they’re playing really good cricket,” Langer said. “He’s got to keep his attention on that. He’s got lots of support around him. Like I say, he’s such a good person, he’s got to be Aaron Finch, be himself. He’s doing that.
“He’s one of the nicest people you’ll ever meet. We’ll just keep encouraging him to be himself. His runs will come, keep encouraging him to be himself and I'm sure he'll come good soon,” former Australian opener Langer added.
First Published: February 28, 2019, 8:24 PM IST