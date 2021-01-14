India vs Australia: "Come to Gabba, Enjoy the Game, Support Australia; Leave Abuse at the Gate"-Tim Paine

India have played out of their skins to level the three match series, now all eyes are on at the Gabba where it is all to play for, meanwhile the Aussie skipper had a word of advice for the home fans.

Australia captain Tim Paine has urged the home fans to refrain from causing any trouble as they take on India in the fourth and final Test match at Brisbane. 'Gabba' has been a fortress for the Aussie where they haven't lost a game since 1987-88. Racial slurs had marred the third Test match in Sydney where two of Indian cricketers were targeted on racial lines.

Also read: India vs Australia Brisbane Test Preview: Irrespective of Result, India Can Return With Heads Held High

"In terms of crowd behaviour - we don't condone the abuse of anyone; let alone from the racial standpoint," Paine said. "So we want people to come along to the Gabba, enjoy the game of cricket, support Australia, support India. Support the umpires if you like. But my suggestion is you leave the abuse at the gate and just respect the players, respect the game and have a good time," Paine said.

India have played out of their skins to level the three match series, now all eyes are on at the Gabba where it is all to play for."Yeah it [the Gabba] is right up there, no doubt about that," he said. "It's a hard place to come and play cricket. Even for Tasmanians and Victorians to come here, it can be challenging to adjust to the different bounce and speed of the wicket. It's something that has been to the advantage of Australian teams for a long time."

Meanwhile the 36-year-old had earlier responded to Sunil Gavaskar's jibe where the former cricketer questioned his attitude. He drew a lot of criticism for his leadership skills and also his behaviour during the Sydney Test against India. Former skipper Sunil Gavaskar had also said that his days as a skipper are numbered. Responding to these comments, Paine said, "I am not going to get into it. Going back and forth with Sunil Gavaskar, do not think I am going to win that.