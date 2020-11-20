India vs Australia: 'Commentators Talk About Virat Kohli Non-Stop, Hope We Keep Him Quiet': Cummins

Australia speedster Pat Cummins expectedly considers Virat Kohli the "big" wicket he would target in the upcoming series against India and said that keeping the visiting captain quiet would be crucial to the home team's chances.

Australia speedster Pat Cummins expectedly considers Virat Kohli the "big" wicket he would target in the upcoming series against India and said that keeping the visiting captain quiet would be crucial to the home team's chances.

The Indian cricket team is currently in Australia for a full series that includes three ODIs and as many T20 Internationals followed by a four-Test rubber. The tour will start with the ODIs here on November 27. Test matches start with first being day and night pink ball match from December 17 at Adelaide.

Zero Tolerance: ICC Brings in Policy To Exclude the Corrupt

"I think every side has that one or two batters and they are the big wickets. Most teams have their captain -- Joe Root for England, Kane Williamson for New Zealand. You feel like if you get their wickets that goes a long way in winning the game," Cummins told 'Fox Cricket'.

"He (Kohli) is always a big one. You commentators talk about him non-stop, so hopefully, we can keep him quiet," he added.

World Test Championship: Matches Lost Due to Covid Won't be Counted

Cummins, who has been named in both the white and red-ball squads as vice-captain, is one of the 11 Australian players currently quarantining here after returning from the UAE where he played for Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL.

Their quarantine period, forced due to ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, will end on the eve of the opening ODI against India at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

ICC Changes Test Championship Rules, India Go Down from First to Second Place

"It's good to be back here in Sydney. Obviously, we are locked down but we are let out for couple of hours a day.

"We've been in the middle of it (cricket in bio-secure bubbles) for three or four months now so we're starting to get used to it," he said.

"But it will be weird — we get out Thursday night and then we will go and join the boys at a hotel but there's a good chance we won't see them until we literally turn up to the SCG on Friday."

Cummins said Australia is well prepared to give India a tough fight in the series.

"It's going to be huge. Obviously, we're back here on home soil. other than spending a lot of times in hotels and bubbles I feel like our preparation has actually been really good.

"We went over to the UK and had a good tour there. Most of the boys here have been playing 14 T20 matches in the last few weeks and the other guys coming in will be playing shrewd cricket. So, it feels like we are all firing up and got a lot of stuff behind us," he said.

The imposing pacer said that over the last couple of years, he has developed as a bowler.

"I was probably a bit quicker a few years ago but I feel like in the last couple of years I got better, learning different tempos within the game and also when I am bowling. I feel I got a bit more control on swing and seam," Cummins said.

"Whatever conditions we come up with, I have got a couple of tools I can go to."