Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

Live

BBL, 2019/20 Match 38, Perth Stadium, Perth, 15 January, 2020

1ST INN

Perth Scorchers *

69/6 (9.5)

Perth Scorchers
v/s
Melbourne Stars
Melbourne Stars

Toss won by Perth Scorchers (decided to bat)

fixtures

All matches

1st T20I: WI VS IRE

upcoming
WI WI
IRE IRE

Grenada NCS

15 Jan, 202022:30 IST

3rd Test: SA VS ENG

upcoming
SA SA
ENG ENG

Port Elizabeth

16 Jan, 202013:30 IST

2nd ODI: IND VS AUS

upcoming
IND IND
AUS AUS

Rajkot SCAG

17 Jan, 202013:30 IST

2nd T20I: WI VS IRE

upcoming
WI WI
IRE IRE

Basseterre, St Kitts

19 Jan, 202003:30 IST

India vs Australia: Concussed Pant Not to Travel With Team to Rajkot

Diagnosed with a concussion, wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant will not travel with the Indian team to Rajkot for the second ODI against Australia.

Cricketnext Staff |PTI |January 15, 2020, 12:23 PM IST
India vs Australia: Concussed Pant Not to Travel With Team to Rajkot

Mumbai: Diagnosed with a concussion, wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant will not travel with the Indian team to Rajkot for the second ODI against Australia.

Pant didn't take the field for the second half of the first ODI here on Tuesday after getting hit on the helmet while batting. He remains under observation.

"Rishabh Pant will not be travelling to Rajkot today with other members. He will join the team later," a BCCI source told PTI.

"Normally 24 hours is the time to keep someone who has suffered concussion under observation," he added.

There is still no clarity on whether he will be available for selection or rested in the next game.

The 22-year-old was struck on the helmet by a Pat Cummins bouncer in the 44th over of India's innings, which also resulted in his wicket.

The injury forced K L Rahul to take his position behind the stumps when India came out to field.

On Tuesday night, the BCCI said in a statement that Pant is under observation and he would be monitored overnight.

Pant made 28 off 33 balls during India's 255 all out after being sent in to bat by Australia. While Rahul kept wickets, Manish Pandey came in as an on-field replacement for Pant.

Australia gave India a 10-wicket hammering in the series-opener, their biggest win against the sub-continental giants.

India vs Australia 2020Rishabh Pant

Related stories

India vs Australia | Fightback Post Rahul-Dhawan Stand Set Up Win: Aaron Finch
Cricketnext Staff | January 14, 2020, 10:07 PM IST

India vs Australia | Fightback Post Rahul-Dhawan Stand Set Up Win: Aaron Finch

India vs Australia | Finch Has Filled Captaincy void for Australia: McDonald
Cricketnext Staff | January 10, 2020, 4:35 PM IST

India vs Australia | Finch Has Filled Captaincy void for Australia: McDonald

India vs Australia | Coach Camped Out Last Night to Check on Dew: Kane Richardson
Cricketnext Staff | January 12, 2020, 1:31 PM IST

India vs Australia | Coach Camped Out Last Night to Check on Dew: Kane Richardson

Also Watch

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20I T20 | Wed, 15 Jan, 2020

IRE v WI
Grenada NCS

ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd Test Test | Thu, 16 Jan, 2020

ENG v SA
Port Elizabeth

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd ODI ODI | Fri, 17 Jan, 2020

AUS v IND
Rajkot SCAG

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd T20I T20 | Sun, 19 Jan, 2020

IRE v WI
Basseterre, St Kitts All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5046 120
2 New Zealand 3241 112
3 South Africa 3177 102
4 England 4593 102
5 Australia 3672 102
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7364 121
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8366 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 South Africa 4720 262
5 India 10071 258
see more