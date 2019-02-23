India vs Australia: Confidence High Despite Uncertainty in Batting Order - Carey

Loading...
The 27-year-old said that skipper Aaron Finch is yet to convey the line-up heading into the game, but is confident of team’s explosive power from top to bottom, with the likes of Usman Khawaja, D’Arcy Short and all-rounder Marcus Stoinis, who opened for the Melbourne Stars in the recently concluded Big Bash League.
"Obviously there's some guys putting their hand up (for opening)," Carey told Cricket.com.au. "D'Arcy Short's been batting really well in the Big Bash at the top of the order, Usman Khawaja has done it,'Finchy' and myself in the past series.
"Lots of options. There's also lots of options through the middle as well; Pete (Handscomb), myself if I go back down or Ashton Turner – he's playing really well.
"It's a really strong line-up."
While Carey was Finch’s partner in the ODI series against India on home soil in January, the left-hander has opened only twice in his 19 T20I appearances. However, the South Australian reckoned that irrespective of his opening partner, Finch’s current form and previous numbers in India give them confidence.
"He's hitting the ball well, he's hitting the ball hard, I'm really excited to see him over here," he said.
"He's had some really good numbers over here in the past, so he's looking forward to getting out and playing some solid cricket.
"Some T20 stuff up front is going to be great and then the ODIs as well. He's excited to get stuck in to the tour and start playing."
With nine of Australia's 15-member T20I squad having played at least 11 BBL games, with six featuring in the all-Melbourne final, Carey believes the players will be keen on bettering their T20 record in India where they have won only once in five attempts.
"The guys have had their Big Bash campaign finish recently and they're in T20 mode so we'll hit the two T20s and then get stuck into the five one-dayers," Carey said.
"The confidence is up for all the players and we're really excited now to get playing, get stuck into the Indians."
Short was the player of the tournament in BBL 08, scoring 637 runs at 53.08 in 15 games for the Hobart Hurricanes. Kane Richardson ended up as the leading wicket-taker, finishing with 24 wickets in the Melbourne Renegades’ triumphant run.
Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Adam Zampa and Nathan Coulter-Nile played 13 matches, while Carey himself played 12 and left-armer Jason Behrendorff 11.
While much of the preparation of sides around the world is focused on the 50-over format this year with the 2019 World Cup around the corner, Carey said that Australia will be treating the two T20s, in Visakhapatnam and Bengaluru, with an eye on the T20 World Cup on home soil in 2020.
"I think the guys coming off the Big Bash have played a lot of T20 cricket and I think we'll treat these as some pretty big games of T20 cricket leading into the World Cup next year in Australia," Carey said.
"Any opportunity we get to play T20 it's T20 mode, which hopefully will start off our tour really well.
"(It's) some exciting cricket, go out there and play fearless and have some freedom and get stuck in to these guys."
Talking about his primary role in the side, Carey is banking on his previous two visits to India to be successful with the gloves in the subcontinent.
"Speaking to (assistant coach Brad) Haddin and a couple of other guys, staying low and being a bit closer to the quicks is probably going to be the challenge," Carey said.
"Whereas in Australia there's nice carry, nice bounce.
"Even against the spinners (in India) some look to shoot low and some take off as well.
"We'll see what the conditions are like. If they're good wickets then we'll go from there."
First Published: February 23, 2019, 9:36 AM IST