India vs Australia: Couldn't Train the Day I Wasn't Picked for Australia Tour, Reveals Suryakumar Yadav

IPL 2020 was the season that belonged to the youngsters, and one of them was Mumbai Indians' Suryakumar Yadav. He became the first uncapped player to get to 2000 runs in IPL. He had an excellent season with the bat, and many tipped him to make it to India squad for Australia tour. But unfortunately that did not happen. In a chat with Hindustan Times, Yadav talks about the disappointment of not being picked for the side.

"It was a good season for me. Ahead of the season, I had set some goals and I am happy that I could contribute for the team. I wanted to deliver when (the) chips were down and fortunately everything panned out well. During the preparations, we as a team made a slogan, “creating history”, and wanted to win the title in 2020 which is an even year. Mumbai Indians have never won in an even-numbered year. So, I have to say IPL 13 gave us reasons to be the happiest," Yadav said.

"Frankly, I was expecting to be selected this time. I was a bit disappointed when I found my name missing. I couldn’t even train that day and it was difficult to take my mind off from that dejection. Even Rohit (Sharma) asked me if I was disappointed and I told him I was. But never mind. I will wait for my chances. There is a lot of time to show my cricket abilities and make my case stronger for a national call-up. I hope I can score big in domestic games and then do well in the next IPL to catch the attention of the selectors," he added. "The selection is not in my hand. So, I don’t think much….Even Sachin Tendulkar “paaji” sent me a message asking me to continue scoring runs and I would like to use the chances and do well… I will try my best to be in contention for the World T20 team."

He also spoke about his on-field banter with skipper Virat Kohli.

"It was all very instinctive. Virat Kohli is a huge cricketing figure and he plays the game very aggressively. It was an important game for both teams and whatever happened, it did during the game. After the game, we laughed about it and he congratulated me on my batting. Virat’s brand of cricket is top class and the way he dominates world cricket is just amazing. I too look up to him. In the end it was great to win the game."