India vs Australia: Cricket Australia Pens Emotional Letter Thanking BCCI For Cooperation
On Wednesday, Cricket Australia (CA) thanked their Indian counterparts the Board of Controller for Cricket in India (BCCI), players and the fans in a heartfelt note on the successful completion of the tour Down Under which was conducted under strict safety protocols.
- Trending Desk
- Updated: January 21, 2021, 2:40 PM IST
The world still struggles with the Covid-19 pandemic and most of the last year was spent under lockdowns and restrictions issued by several governments. Big sporting events made a slow comeback to help us all strive through one of the most testing times in recent history. In the last two months, we were treated to some exciting cricket matches as Team India ventured out on their first foreign tour since March last year. In the India’s tour of Australia 2020-21, both sides battled out in three limited overs internationals and T20I matches, and four Test matches in this period.
Earlier, the tour was looking unlikely to commence due to the pandemic. But the determination and efforts of Cricket Australia and their officials to conduct the series as planned paid off. Thankfully, the series tour concluded without any hitch due to their concerned efforts.
On Wednesday, Cricket Australia (CA) thanked their Indian counterparts the Board of Controller for Cricket in India (BCCI), players and the fans in a heartfelt note on the successful completion of the tour Down Under which was conducted under strict safety protocols.
In the letter, CA said they are grateful to the BCCI for their ‘friendship, trust and commitment’ in delivering a series that ‘brought joy to many millions of people around the world at a time they needed it the most’. The Australian cricket administration body also hailed the just concluded Test series between both sides as ‘the greatest Border-Gavaskar Test series ever contested.’
See it here:
An open letter to our friends in Indian Cricket, and to everyone who played their part to help deliver this memorable series! @BCCI pic.twitter.com/rk4cluCjEz— Cricket Australia (@CricketAus) January 20, 2021
The letter also praised and highlighted a few key moments/performances of this series from both sides. CA’s letter appreciated several players including Team India’s stand-in skipper Ajinkya Rahane, Jasprit Bumrah, Pat Cummins, Steve Smith, and even debutants: Shubman Gill and Cameron Green.
They ended the letter with a congratulatory message for Team India for winning the Border Gavaskar Trophy 2020-21, which was signed by CA chairperson Earl Eddings and interim CEO Nick Hockley.
In the 2020-21 tour Down Under, after having lost the ODI series by 2-1, the visitors won the three-match T20I series by the same margin.
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|New Zealand
|3198
|118
|2
|India
|3765
|118
|3
|Australia
|3498
|113
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|South Africa
|2499
|96
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|6102
|117
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|4344
|111
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6877
|275
|2
|Australia
|6800
|272
|3
|India
|10186
|268
|4
|Pakistan
|7516
|259
|5
|South Africa
|5047
|252
|FULL Ranking