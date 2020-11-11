India vs Australia: Cricket Australia Unveils New Indigenous Shirt for T20I Series

The Australian men's cricket team will follow suit of their women counterparts and wear and indigenous jersey for the upcoming T20I series against India, starting November 27. Cricket Australia unveiled the design on Wednesday -- a collaboration between Aunty Fiona Clarke and Courtney Hagen.

Clarke, a Kirrae Whurrong woman, is a direct descendent of legendary cricketer 'Mosquito' Couzens (known as Grongarrong), one of the Aboriginal players who toured England in 1868. The Australian women's team first wore an Indigenous shirt of their own in a match against England earlier this year.

"Last year as a squad we started to think about how we wanted to represent (Indigenous culture) and to participate in one of the first Indigenous rounds in cricket from an international perspective (in January) was really special," Australia's vice-captain Rachael Haynes told cricket.com.au in September.

"We want to continue those themes but we also want to have more purpose around what we do. So it's not one offs, we want to do things throughout the year and make it a learning experience."

Meanwhile, India captain Virat Kohli will not feature in the last three Test matches against Australia. The BCCI’s press release confirmed that Virat will be back in the country in time for the birth of his first child.

“The All-India Senior Selection Committee met on Sunday to pick certain replacements after receiving injury reports and updates from the BCCI Medical Team. At the selection committee meeting held on October 26th, 2020, Mr Virat Kohli had informed the BCCI about his plans to return to India after the first Test in Adelaide. The BCCI has granted paternity leave to the Indian captain. He will return after the first Test against Australia in Adelaide,” the BCCI press release said.Kohli was one among the biggest stars of Indian cricket and a lot of former cricketers were looking forward to India defending the Border-Gavaskar Trophy this summer Down Under.