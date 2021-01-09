India vs Australia: Cricket is a Gentleman's Game; It Has No Place for Racism, Says Rajeev Shukla

BCCI Vice-President Rajeev Shukla has reacted sharply to the reports of an alleged racism incident at the Sydney Cricket Ground where two of the Indian cricketers Mohammad Siraj and Jasprit Bumrah have been taunted racially.

"We have come to know about the issue. Cricket is a gentleman's game and these kinds of things are not allowed or accepted. The team management is dealing with the matter. The BCCI as well as the ICC is aware of it and there are ICC rules and provisions which forbid anyone from making comments that are racial in nature.

"In spite of that, if somebody is using racial comments, I think the Australian court should take cognizance of it and these kinds of incidents must be prevented. There is no place for such acts and these kinds of things are not allowed or accepted. I think every board should take cognizance of it and take strict measures to ensure such acts aren't repeated," he said.

Meanwhile the ICC has started investigating the matter but this development comes on the back of some friction between two sides due to the stringent Covid-19 protocols in place for Brisbane---venue for the fourth and final Test match. The Indian team is yet to reveal further course of action once the Sydney Test ends and that means CA doesn't have BCCI's affirmation that the Indian team will indeed travel to Brisbane maintaining the status quo.

Meanwhile the ground officials are making the CCTV footage available to the ICC and thanks to the Covid-19 protocols in place, each and every spectator has been kept track of by Cricket Australia. Exactly 10,075 fans attended day's play at SCG. This racial taunting has only maligned the spirits with which both the teams kicked off the series in Adelaide. As of now, CA has confirmed that both the teams will fly up north, but multiple media reports have also claimed that some Indian players 'don't want to be an animal in the zoo.'

Detection of the new variant of Covid-19 in Brisbane has also forced the city into a three-day lockdown and that is expected to put matters in jeopardy.

Following the incident, senior players including skipper Ajinkya Rahane and Ravichandran Ashwin apprised the match umpires about the issue. Both the cricketers were seen having a lengthy discussion with the match umpires Paul Reiffel and Paul Wilson five minutes into close of play.