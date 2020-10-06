India vs Australia: Crisis Worsens Between Cricket Australia & Official Broadcasters, Schedule Still Not Fixed

The ongoing tussle between Cricket Australia and official home broadcaster Channel 7 just doesn't seem to end anytime soon, according to a report in the Times of India. While there are reports suggesting a legal arbitration being pursued by the broadcaster owing to a 'breach of contract' by CA for 'delivering a product not equal in quality to what was delivered the previous year', CA maintains it has no idea about any such notice.

The matter is likely to continue for longer given the financial crunch in the Australian board due to Covid-19, like it is everywhere else in the world. Also India's tour of Australia is the focus point of the tussle between the two sides. The series schedule is still not confirmed due to the very same reason.

A tentative schedule was shared by CA though. It is believed that the ODIs and T20s will be hosted in Brisbane; the first two Tests including day-night Test -- in Adelaide and the last two in Sydney.

The decisions taken in the last two months:

MCG & Perth cannot be made available because state borders are shut; B) Adelaide is a venue of India's choice for the first Test and for the day-night game; (C) New South Wales (Sydney) is the only venue that has shown no reluctance to host matches.

But things haven't been moving smoothly within the state associations too. Adelaide is yet to give a heads up on the schedule. Channel 7 pays $75m cash for the rights to Test matches, women's cricket and also both the BBLs. But the broadcaster has refused to pay the installment keeping in mind the India tour.