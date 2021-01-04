India vs Australia: Crowd Capacity to be Limited to 10,000 at the SCG for the Third Test

Cricket Australia will limit crowd capacity at the Sydney Cricket Ground, the venue for the third Test between India and Australia, to 25 percent 'initially' in wake of increasing covid-19 cases in the New South Wales area

Cricket Australia will limit crowd capacity at the Sydney Cricket Ground, the venue for the third Test between India and Australia, to 25 percent 'initially' in wake of increasing covid-19 cases in the New South Wales area. "Acting on the advice of the NSW Government, Cricket Australia and Venues NSW are working together to ensure the safety of patrons attending the Vodafone Pink Test on January 7, with a crowd capacity limited to 25% initially," a Cricket Australia statement said on Monday.

Nick Hockley, CA’s Interim CEO, said that the safety of fans, staff, players, broadcast partners, and match officials would continue to be the utmost priority for the third Test at the SCG as we continue to listen to the advice of NSW Health. At the MCG for the boxing day Test, the crowd capacity was limited to half with nearly 30,000 spectators allowed to enter the arena. Now, SCG is likely to play host for 10,000 spectators.

“In response to the public health situation in NSW, we are working closely with Venues NSW and NSW Health to put appropriate biosecurity measures in place for our staff, players, match officials, broadcasters and fans to ensure we play the third Test at the SCG safely,” Hockley said.

“Reducing the capacity of the venue is crucial in achieving social distancing requirements, and we sincerely thank ticketholders for their patience, as we process refunds today, reconfigure the SCG seating plan to deliver these social distancing measures and go back on sale.

“Tickets will be back on sale exclusively to those who have already bought a seat at 5pm AEDT on January 4, with remaining tickets released at midday AEDT on January 5.

“To date, we have been able to deliver a safe and successful summer of cricket thanks to our detailed biosecurity protocols, the cooperation and support of public health officials and the hard work of so many people behind the scenes. ” Hockley said.

Tony Shepherd, Venues NSW Chair, said that the SCG has taken significant measures to ensure the safety of fans attending the third Test.

“There are extensive protocols being enacted for the upcoming Test, including increased cleaning, customer service and security staff, along with dedicated social distancing marshals,” Sheppard said. “The SCG is registered as a COVID Safe business with the NSW Government which allows exhaustive record-keeping and QR code check-in protocols that will ensure the safety of ours fans.

“We have a very safe stadium and will be doing everything we can to deliver this event safely, as we have at our venues in NSW for the entire year,” he said.