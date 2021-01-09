India vs Australia: CT Scans Confirm No Further Damage to Rishabh Pant's Left Elbow

Pant was ushered into a hospital following the incident and was said to have undergone a CT scan but the reports have ruled out any further damage. He is reportedly in a lot of pain but fit enough to bat.

India's wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant who was hit on his on the left elbow while batting in the third Test in Sydney against Australia on Saturday, is said to be fit and will be able to bat for India in the second innings.

Breaking in what should come as some relief for India @RishabhPant17 s scans show no major damage. He is in pain but should be able to bat on day 5. He is being treated for the injury. Watch 5@5 @SportsTodayofc for more. — Boria Majumdar (@BoriaMajumdar) January 9, 2021

Pant missed a short ball from Pat Cummins and was struck on the elbow. He was in visible pain and batted on for a brief while after being attended to by the physio. Pant started his innings well but lost his flow after the injury and eventually fell for 36 off 67 as India folded for 244 in reply to Australia's 338.

Pant's keeping was under the scanner in the Test, having dropped two catches in the first innings. Saha was the preferred first-choice keeper for India at the start of the series before Pant was picked from the second game for his superior batting.

Injury for Ravindra Jadeja as well

Meanwhile, Jadeja too was hit on the left thumb by a rising delivery from Mitchell Starc late in the innings. Jadeja too carried on before being unbeaten on 28 off 37 as India ran out of wickets. It remains to be seen if Jadeja is fit to bowl. He picked up four wickets in the first innings apart from running out Steve Smith, who had made a century.