India vs Australia: Darren Lehmann Feels India Will Make a Comeback at MCG-Here's Why

Former Australia coach Darren Lehmann feels India have some quality players in their ranks to still effect a turnaround in the ongoing fourmatch series Down Under, despite a drubbing in the opener in Adelaide. India were bundled out for their lowestever Test score of 36 in their second innings at Adelaide Oval as Australia claimed an eightwicket win in the first pinkball Test to take a 10 lead in the BorderGavaskar trophy.

Former Australia coach Darren Lehmann feels India have some quality players in their ranks to still effect a turnaround in the ongoing four-match series Down Under, despite a drubbing in the opener in Adelaide. India were bundled out for their lowest-ever Test score of 36 in their second innings at Adelaide Oval as Australia claimed an eight-wicket win in the first pink-ball Test to take a 1-0 lead in the Border-Gavaskar trophy.

INDIA vs AUSTRALIA FULL COVERAGE | INDIA VS AUSTRALIA FULL SCHEDULE

"It will be hard now for them, but they've actually got some quality players if they can get on a roll," Lehmann told 'SA Sportsday'. The 50-year-old former Australia batsman opined that India have a potent bowling attack and if their batsmen cope with the bounce well, then the tourists could stage a comeback in the series.

"They can certainly cause some trouble with the ball, it's just whether the batsmen can cope with the bounce. The MCG pitch will suit them a bit better because it's a bit flatter." "So we'll see if their batsmen can bounce back and make some runs, especially in the first innings. That's going to be the key for them," Lehnmann said. The two teams are meeting again on December 26, for the Boxing Day Test in Melbourne.

Also read: Shubman Gill Shines in Nets as India Get Preparation for Second Test Underway

India will be without the services of skipper Virat Kohli, who has returned home for the birth of his first child, and pacer Mohammed Shami, who suffered a fracture on his bowling hand during the day/night Test in Adelaide last week.

Meanwhile Former Australia cricketer Brad Hogg has backed under-fire opener Prithvi Shaw. Throwing his weight behind struggling India opener Prithvi Shaw, former Australia cricketer Brad Hogg has suggested the "talented" youngster be tried in the middle order. Hogg opined that the youngster's technique is better suited for the number four or five spot. "Shaw has made a lot of runs in domestic cricket, so he has talent. I think India should look at him at 4 or 5 for the long term, where his technique will be better suited," Hogg tweeted. The 21-year-old has struggled for runs in Australia, managing 0 and 4 in the opening Test at the Adelaide Oval. In the two warm-up games in Sydney, Shaw had scores of 40, 3, 0,19. His technique against swing bowling has also come under scrutiny with a few greats of the game, including Sunil Gavaskar and Ricky Ponting, calling for his ouster from the team. After his below-par performance in the Test series opener, it is expected that Shaw will be replaced by his former Under-19 teammate Shubman Gill, who has looked in good nick, scoring 43 and 65, in the pink-ball warm-up match.