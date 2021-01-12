India vs Australia: David Warner Apologises to Mohammad Siraj & Team India for Racial Abuse

Australia opener David Warner has said "sorry" to Mohammed Siraj and Team India after members of the visiting team were subjected to alleged racial abuse by a section of a crowd during the third Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground. The Indian team had apprised match referee David Boon of alleged racial abuse of players -- Jasprit Bumrah and Siraj -- by a section of the SCG crowd at the end of the third day's play. The incident again took place on Sunday following which six people were evicted from the stand just before Tea during Australia's second innings on Day Four of the Test match.

Australia opener David Warner has said "sorry" to Mohammed Siraj and Team India after members of the visiting team were subjected to alleged racial abuse by a section of a crowd during the third Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground. The Indian team had apprised match referee David Boon of alleged racial abuse of players -- Jasprit Bumrah and Siraj -- by a section of the SCG crowd at the end of the third day's play. The incident again took place on Sunday following which six people were evicted from the stand just before Tea during Australia's second innings on Day Four of the Test match.

In an Instagram post, Warner on Tuesday said "racism and abuse is not in any way acceptable or tolerated anywhere at any time" and added that he would "expect better" for the home crowd.

"I'd also like to say sorry to Mohammed Siraj and the Indian team as racism, and abuse is not in any way acceptable or tolerated anywhere at any time, and I would expect better from our home crowd," said the left-handed batsman.

The third Test ended in a thrilling draw on Monday as chasing a mammoth target of 407, India reached 334/5 batting for 131 overs before both the teams decided to shake hands on the final day of the match.

With the series tied at 1-1, the two teams will now face each other in the final Test beginning Friday at The Gabba in Brisbane.

"It was great to be back out on the park again this week. Was not the ideal result for us but this is what Test cricket is all about. Five days of tough cricket and well done to our guys for working as hard as we could, congrats to India in the way they fought hard for the draw, and that's why we love this game, it's not easy," said Warner.

"Move onto Brisbane now for the decider and what a place the Gabba is to play at," he added.