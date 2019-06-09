starts in
India vs Australia | Warner Latest Batsman to be Saved by Stubborn Bails

Cricketnext Staff |June 9, 2019, 8:16 PM IST
David Warner became the latest player to catch a lucky break due to the bails not dislodging from the wickets during the ICC World Cup 2019 match between India and Australia at the Oval.

The incident took place in the first ball of the second over of the second innings. Jasprit Bumrah bowled a short of a length ball that climbed onto Warner and the southpaw inside edged the ball onto the stumps.

Luckily for him, the bails didn't move and neither did the lights go off. Bumrah, who could have had a wicket with his first ball of the innings, did not look too happy with the whole sequence of events.

This isn’t the first time such an incident has happened during the World Cup. Quinton de Kock and Dimuth Karunaratne both escaped in similar circumstances.

Similar incidents were also seen in the recently concluded IPL. Both the tournaments have been using Zinger bails, where the bails are set to be heavier due to the wiring in it.

These have left the cricket world divided, with many – including the likes of Michael Vaughan – calling for the rule to be changed and adding that even if the lights flash, the batsman should be given out.

New Zealand all-rounder Jimmy Neesham also gave another suggestion after the incident at the Oval. “I understand that the electronics in the stumps and the bails make them heavier. Why can’t the groove the bails sit in just be made shallower? Won’t that fix the problem,” he said on Twitter.

