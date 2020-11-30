CRICKETNEXT

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
Follow Us On
Back to News18
Home » Cricket Home » News

India vs Australia: David Warner Ruled Out of Remaining White-Ball Matches, Pat Cummins Rested

Australia opener David Warner has been ruled out of the remaining white-ball matches against India due to a groin injury he suffered during the second One-Day International in Sydney.

India vs Australia: David Warner Ruled Out of Remaining White-Ball Matches, Pat Cummins Rested

Australia opener David Warner has been ruled out of the remaining white-ball matches against India due to a groin injury he suffered during the second One-Day International in Sydney. Warner had dived to stop a ball while fielding and was helped off the field, and later went for scans. Meanwhile, pacer Pat Cummins too has been rested for the remaining white-ball matches. D'Arcy Short has been named Warner's replacement in the squad.

Warner has been in prime form in the ODI series, having made 69 and 83 in the two matches, both of which Australia won to seal the three-match series. Cummins has figures of 0-52 and 3-67 in the two matches. Australia coach Justin Langer said the priority for Australia now will be the four-Test series.

Steve Smith Looking Pretty Scary for Opposition Teams, Says Glenn Maxwell

"Pat and Davie are critical to our plans for the Test Series," he said. "Davie will work through his injury rehab and in Pat's case it is important all of our players are managed well to keep them mentally and physically fit throughout what is a challenging summer.

KL Rahul Backs 'Champion' Jasprit Bumrah To Come Good

"The priority for both is being fully prepared for one of the biggest and most important home Test Series we have played in recent years, especially with World Test Championship points up for grabs."

Short, who has played 8 ODIs and 20 T20Is, has already been training with the squad as he was a stand by. He last played an ODI in March this year, and a T20I in February 2019, against India in Bangalore.

The first Test of the Border-Gavaskar series begins on December 17 in Adelaide.

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2406 115
3 India 3085 114
4 England 4326 106
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91
FULL Ranking
RankTeamPointsRating
1 England 5405 123
2 India 5878 118
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 Australia 4110 111
5 South Africa 3345 108
FULL Ranking
RankTeamPointsRating
1 Australia 6047 275
2 England 5959 271
3 India 9319 266
4 Pakistan 6824 262
5 South Africa 4380 258
FULL Ranking

Upcoming Matches