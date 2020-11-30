India vs Australia: David Warner Ruled Out of Remaining White-Ball Matches, Pat Cummins Rested

Australia opener David Warner has been ruled out of the remaining white-ball matches against India due to a groin injury he suffered during the second One-Day International in Sydney.

Australia opener David Warner has been ruled out of the remaining white-ball matches against India due to a groin injury he suffered during the second One-Day International in Sydney. Warner had dived to stop a ball while fielding and was helped off the field, and later went for scans. Meanwhile, pacer Pat Cummins too has been rested for the remaining white-ball matches. D'Arcy Short has been named Warner's replacement in the squad.

Warner has been in prime form in the ODI series, having made 69 and 83 in the two matches, both of which Australia won to seal the three-match series. Cummins has figures of 0-52 and 3-67 in the two matches. Australia coach Justin Langer said the priority for Australia now will be the four-Test series.

"Pat and Davie are critical to our plans for the Test Series," he said. "Davie will work through his injury rehab and in Pat's case it is important all of our players are managed well to keep them mentally and physically fit throughout what is a challenging summer.

"The priority for both is being fully prepared for one of the biggest and most important home Test Series we have played in recent years, especially with World Test Championship points up for grabs."

Short, who has played 8 ODIs and 20 T20Is, has already been training with the squad as he was a stand by. He last played an ODI in March this year, and a T20I in February 2019, against India in Bangalore.

The first Test of the Border-Gavaskar series begins on December 17 in Adelaide.