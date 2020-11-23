India vs Australia: David Warner Says He Won't Respond to Sledging Attempts

- Final - 10 Nov, TueMatch Ended156/7(20.0) RR 7.8
DEL
MUM157/5(20.0) RR 7.8
Mumbai beat Delhi by 5 wickets
- 3rd T20I - 10 Nov, TueMatch Ended129/9(20.0) RR 6.45
ZIM
PAK130/2(20.0) RR 6.45
Pakistan beat Zimbabwe by 8 wickets
- 1st ODI - 27 Nov, FriUp Next
AUS
IND
09:10 IST - Sydney
- 1st T20I - 27 Nov, FriUp Next
SA
ENG
21:30 IST - Cape Town
- 1st T20I - 27 Nov, FriUp Next
NZ
WI
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 2nd T20I - 29 Nov, SunUp Next
NZ
WI
06:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 2nd T20I - 29 Nov, SunUp Next
SA
ENG
18:00 IST - Paarl
- 2nd ODI - 29 Nov, SunUp Next
AUS
IND
09:10 IST - Sydney
- 3rd T20I - 30 Nov, MonUp Next
NZ
WI
11:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 3rd T20I - 1 Dec, TueUp Next
SA
ENG
21:30 IST - Cape Town
- 3rd ODI - 2 Dec, WedUp Next
AUS
IND
09:10 IST - Canberra
- 1st Test - 3 Dec, ThuUp Next
NZ
WI
03:30 IST - Hamilton
- 1st ODI - 4 Dec, FriUp Next
SA
ENG
16:30 IST - Cape Town
- 1st T20I - 4 Dec, FriUp Next
AUS
IND
13:40 IST - Canberra
- 2nd ODI - 6 Dec, SunUp Next
SA
ENG
13:30 IST - Paarl
- 2nd T20I - 6 Dec, SunUp Next
AUS
IND
13:40 IST - Sydney
- 3rd T20I - 8 Dec, TueUp Next
AUS
IND
13:40 IST - Sydney
- 3rd ODI - 9 Dec, WedUp Next
SA
ENG
16:30 IST - Cape Town
- 2nd Test - 11 Dec, FriUp Next
NZ
WI
03:30 IST - Wellington
- 1st Test - 17 Dec, ThuUp Next
AUS
IND
09:30 IST - Adelaide
- 1st T20I - 18 Dec, FriUp Next
NZ
PAK
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 2nd T20I - 20 Dec, SunUp Next
NZ
PAK
11:30 IST - Hamilton
- 3rd T20I - 22 Dec, TueUp Next
NZ
PAK
11:30 IST - Napier
- 1st Test - 26 Dec, SatUp Next
SA
SL
13:30 IST - Centurion
- 2nd Test - 26 Dec, SatUp Next
AUS
IND
05:00 IST - Melbourne
- 1st Test - 26 Dec, SatUp Next
NZ
PAK
03:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 2nd Test - 3 Jan, SunUp Next
SA
SL
13:30 IST - Johannesburg
- 2nd Test - 3 Jan, SunUp Next
NZ
PAK
03:30 IST - Christchurch
- 3rd Test - 7 Jan, ThuUp Next
AUS
IND
05:00 IST - Sydney
- 4th Test - 15 Jan, FriUp Next
AUS
IND
05:30 IST - Brisbane
- 1st T20I - 22 Feb, MonUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Christchurch
- 2nd T20I - 25 Feb, ThuUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Dunedin
- 3rd T20I - 3 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Wellington
- 4th T20I - 5 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 5th T20I - 7 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 1st ODI - 13 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Dunedin
- 2nd ODI - 17 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Christchurch
- 3rd ODI - 20 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Wellington
- 1st T20I - 23 Mar, TueUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Napier
- 2nd T20I - 26 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 3rd T20I - 28 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Hamilton
- 1st ODI - 29 Jun, TueUp Next
ENG
SL
18:30 IST - Chester-le-Street
- 2nd ODI - 1 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
SL
18:30 IST - London
- 3rd ODI - 4 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
SL
18:30 IST - Bristol
- 1st ODI - 8 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
PAK
18:30 IST - Cardiff
- 2nd ODI - 10 Jul, SatUp Next
ENG
PAK
18:30 IST - London
- 3rd ODI - 13 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
18:30 IST - Birmingham
- 1st T20I - 16 Jul, FriUp Next
ENG
PAK
22:30 IST - Nottingham
- 2nd T20I - 18 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
PAK
22:30 IST - Leeds
- 3rd T20I - 20 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
22:30 IST - Manchester
- 1st Test - 4 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - Nottingham
- 2nd Test - 12 Aug, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - London
- 3rd Test - 25 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - Leeds
- 4th Test - 2 Sep, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - London
- 5th Test - 10 Sep, FriUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - Manchester
India vs Australia: David Warner Says He Won't Respond to Sledging Attempts
Australian opener David Warner vowed Monday to keep his temper in check during the upcoming series against India, predicting Virat Kohli's men will try to wind him up with verbal taunts.
- AFP
- Updated: November 23, 2020, 8:32 AM IST
Australian opener David Warner vowed Monday to keep his temper in check during the upcoming series against India, predicting Virat Kohli's men will try to wind him up with verbal taunts. Warner once revelled in his reputation as Australia's attack dog during on-field confrontations but said he had toned down his antics as he matured. The 34-year-old expected some barbs to be thrown his way during the upcoming India tour, which begins with a one-day international in Sydney on Friday, but said he would let his bat do the talking.
"The last time we toured in India they really engaged us like that," he told a conference call.
"We're learning over time, especially myself, that if you look not to engage in that you're almost reversing the effect by ignoring it, trying to take it in, and using your bat."
Warner said he planned to use any taunts as motivation, while refusing to retaliate in kind and maintaining a positive attitude.
"You don't know the effect (losing your temper) will have on your teammates, so you have to be a bit more humble and be more respectful to the opposition," he said.
Also Read: Rohit Sharma, Ishant Sharma Need to Leave for Australia in 3-4 Days if They Are to Play Tests, Says Ravi Shastri
Warner's milder approach appears to coincide with his return from a ban over the 2018 ball-tampering scandal, although the batsman attributed the laid-back demeanour to fatherhood.
"You have to be patient, not get too aggressive, not get angry when the kids aren't listening," he said.
"So I'm getting tested on and off the field."
Warner also backed his out-of-form Test partner Joe Burns, who faces a stiff challenge from rising star Will Pucovski for a spot at the top of the batting order against India.
"I've spent a lot of time with Joe Burns in the middle, I know exactly what we're about when we're out there," he said.
"Obviously, we won a lot of games last year. So for me, you don't break something that's actually working."
Also Read: Virat Kohli's Absence Will Create Big Hole in Indian Batting Order, Says Ian Chappell
Test greats such as Michael Clarke, Ian Chappell and Mark Waugh have been clamouring for Pucovski's inclusion after the 22-year-old plundered back-to-back double centuries for Victoria.
Warner acknowledged Pucovski's claims but said Burns, 31, "did not to anything wrong" to warrant dropping him for the first Test in Adelaide next month.
"Will is an exceptional talent and [will be] a great player for years to come," he said.
Australia and India will play three one-dayers, three Twenty20 matches and four Tests during the tour.
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|3028
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|2406
|115
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|Sri Lanka
|2454
|91
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|5819
|119
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|3941
|109
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|6047
|275
|2
|England
|5959
|271
|3
|India
|9319
|266
|4
|Pakistan
|6824
|262
|5
|South Africa
|4380
|258
|FULL Ranking