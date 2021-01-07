India vs Australia Day 1 Video Highlights - WATCH: Will Pucovski & Marnus Labuschagne Give Hosts an Upper Hand

India vs Australia (TEST)

So after rain disrupted the proceedings on the first day of the Sydney Test, Australian batsmen scored runs in heaps -- especially debutant Will Pucovski (62) and Marnus Labuschagne (67 not out). That meant Aussies ended the day on 166-2. India, on the other hand did not have the best day on the field, were guilty of dropping a couple of chances that came their way.

Here are some of the highlights of the day:

MOHAMMAD SIRAJ GETS EMOTIONAL

Mohammed Siraj provided a glimpse of what it means to represent your country in international cricket ✨#AUSvINDpic.twitter.com/HpL94QH5pr — ICC (@ICC) January 7, 2021

WATCH WARNER's DISMISSAL

Welcome back to Test cricket, David Warner...He chases one from Mohammed Siraj and goes early doors. He even got a bit of a send-off #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/ijfWBYLEWf — Cricket on BT Sport (@btsportcricket) January 6, 2021

RAIN PLAYS SPOILSPORT

RISHABH PANT DROPS PUCOVSKI OFF SIRAJ

"The third umpire is looking for conclusive evidence to say the ball has bounced ... and in this particular case the fingers weren't underneath the ball from the keeper." - Simon Taufel #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/zhroJTRu53 — 7Cricket (@7Cricket) January 7, 2021

RISHABH PANT DROPS PUCOVSKI OFF ASHWIN

Dropped! Pucovski gets a life, Pant puts down the chance #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/nz9SRqxfSz — 7Cricket (@7Cricket) January 7, 2021

WATCH FULL HIGHLIGHTS HERE

Mewnhile, David Warner's fitness became the talking point once again after the opener was visibly uncomfortable during his short stay in Australia's first innings of the third Test against India in Sydney on Thursday. Warner, who had missed the first two Tests due to a groin injury, was picked in the XI for the Sydney Test despite him not having recovered completely. The injury showed in his running between the wickets, as he seemed in pain every time he took a run. Perhaps because of the injury, Warner was out to an aggressive shot early in the innings and fell for 5.

Commentator and former batsman Michael Hussey said it's not a great sign that Warner was not even close to 100 percent fit. “He was running through, he’s certainly labouring a little bit and it’s not the David Warner we are used to seeing. He certainly is not even close to 100 per cent fit. It’s not a great sign,” he said on Fox Cricket.