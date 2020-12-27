India vs Australia Day 2 Video Highlights: Ajinkya Rahane's Brilliant Ton, Australia's Sloppy Catching

India vs Australia (TEST)

India skipper Ajinkya Rahane played a captain's knock to score his 12th Test century as the visitors ended the second day's play comfortably placed at 277/5, and 82 runs ahead of Australia who were bowled out for 195 in the first innings on Saturday.

Rahane was unbeaten on 104 while all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja was on 40*, the two having added an unbeaten 104 for the sixth wicket.

Captain's Ton from Ajinkya Rahane Gives India Invaluable First Innings Lead

The India stand-in skipper shared half-century partnerships with Hanuma Vihari and Rishabh Pant to rescue India after they were reduced to 64 for three in the first session.

WATCH - PUJARA'S DISMISSAL

A pearler of a pluck from Paine! And it's the big wicket of Pujara too!@hcltech | #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/q4rFhCb7Yj — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 27, 2020

India lost two wickets in each of the first two sessions but did not allow any breakthrough to Australia in the final session. They were also helped by some sloppy fielding from Australia, who dropped four catches in the day.

Sunil Gavaskar Compares Virat Kohli & Ajinkya Rahane's Style of Captaincy

WATCH - CAMERON GREEN DROPS PANT

Dropped! Cam Green puts down a tough chance in the gully off Pant #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/wFFJvL1NDR — 7Cricket (@7Cricket) December 27, 2020

WATCH - AUSTRALIA UNLUCKY

Over 67.1: "I think if they opened up that cover region, potentially put another slip in there..." - Ricky Ponting Over 67.5:#AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/80w626COYz — 7Cricket (@7Cricket) December 27, 2020

India were 189 for five at the end of the second session, having lost the wickets of Vihari and Pant while adding 99 in that session.

Vihari fell for 21 to leave India at 116 for four. He had added 52 for the fourth wicket with Rahane. Pant, who came in at the fall of Vihari's wicket, then added 57 runs for the fifth wicket with Rahane before getting caught behind off the bowling of Mitchell Starc, who got his 250th Test wicket.

WATCH - WICKET 250 FOR STARC

WATCH - AJINKYA RAHANE REACHES CENTURY

WATCH - FULL HIGHLIGHTS, DAY 2

Brief scores: Australia 195 all out vs India 277/5 (A Rahane 104 batting, S Gill 45, R Jadeja 40 batting, P Cummins 2/71, M Starc 2/61, N Lyon 1/52).

(With IANS inputs)