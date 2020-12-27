CRICKETNEXT

India vs Australia (TEST)

STUMPS

AUS vs IND Cricket Scorecard (TEST)

2nd Test TEST, Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), Melbourne, 26 December, 2020

Australia

1st INN

195/10

(72.3) RR 2.69

Australia Tim Paine (C) (W)
India lead by 82 runs with 5 wickets remaining
India Ajinkya Rahane (C)

India

1st INN

277/5

(91.3) RR 3.03

India vs Australia Day 2 Video Highlights: Ajinkya Rahane's Brilliant Ton, Australia's Sloppy Catching

Video highlights: India skipper Ajinkya Rahane played a captain's knock to score his 12th Test century as the visitors ended the second day's play comfortably placed at 277/5

India skipper Ajinkya Rahane played a captain's knock to score his 12th Test century as the visitors ended the second day's play comfortably placed at 277/5, and 82 runs ahead of Australia who were bowled out for 195 in the first innings on Saturday.

Rahane was unbeaten on 104 while all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja was on 40*, the two having added an unbeaten 104 for the sixth wicket.

Captain's Ton from Ajinkya Rahane Gives India Invaluable First Innings Lead

The India stand-in skipper shared half-century partnerships with Hanuma Vihari and Rishabh Pant to rescue India after they were reduced to 64 for three in the first session.

WATCH - PUJARA'S DISMISSAL

India lost two wickets in each of the first two sessions but did not allow any breakthrough to Australia in the final session. They were also helped by some sloppy fielding from Australia, who dropped four catches in the day.

Sunil Gavaskar Compares Virat Kohli & Ajinkya Rahane's Style of Captaincy

WATCH - CAMERON GREEN DROPS PANT

WATCH - AUSTRALIA UNLUCKY

India were 189 for five at the end of the second session, having lost the wickets of Vihari and Pant while adding 99 in that session.

Vihari fell for 21 to leave India at 116 for four. He had added 52 for the fourth wicket with Rahane. Pant, who came in at the fall of Vihari's wicket, then added 57 runs for the fifth wicket with Rahane before getting caught behind off the bowling of Mitchell Starc, who got his 250th Test wicket.

WATCH - WICKET 250 FOR STARC

WATCH - AJINKYA RAHANE REACHES CENTURY

WATCH - FULL HIGHLIGHTS, DAY 2

Brief scores: Australia 195 all out vs India 277/5 (A Rahane 104 batting, S Gill 45, R Jadeja 40 batting, P Cummins 2/71, M Starc 2/61, N Lyon 1/52).

(With IANS inputs)

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2793 116
3 India 3085 114
4 England 4326 106
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91
FULL Ranking
RankTeamPointsRating
1 England 5405 123
2 India 6102 117
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 Australia 4344 111
5 South Africa 3345 108
FULL Ranking
RankTeamPointsRating
1 England 6877 275
2 Australia 6800 272
3 India 10186 268
4 Pakistan 7516 259
5 South Africa 5047 252
FULL Ranking

