India vs Australia Day 2 Video Highlights - WATCH: Match Evenly Poised Despite Steve Smith's Ton

In what turned out to be a good day for the Indians, the visitors first managed to dismiss Australia for 338, and then scored 98-2 at the end of day two at Sydney. Ravindra Jadeja emerged the star with the ball as he bagged four crucial wickets in the day, and to top in all, he ran centurion Steve Smith out for 131. But there were quite a few defining moments in the day.

In what turned out to be a good day for the Indians, the visitors first managed to dismiss Australia for 338, and then scored 98-2 at the end of day two at Sydney. Ravindra Jadeja emerged the star with the ball as he bagged four crucial wickets in the day, and to top in all, he ran centurion Steve Smith out for 131. But there were quite a few defining moments in the day. Here are some of the highlights of the day:

ALSO READ - India vs Australia Day 1 Video Highlights - WATCH: Will Pucovski & Marnus Labuschagne Give Hosts an Upper Hand

STEVE SMITH GETS 27TH TON

There it is 🙌Steve Smith makes a vital 💯 at the SCG! #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/x06NbcZcba — 7Cricket (@7Cricket) January 8, 2021

STEVE SMITH IS RUN OUT

PAINE GOES FOR DRS AFTER TIME'S UP

DRS SAVES ROHIT SHARMA

CAMERON GREEN TAKES BRILLIANT CATCH

HIGHLIGHTS DAY 2

ALSO READ - Brisbane Test In Further Doubt As Queensland Announce Hard Lockdown After Hotel Staff Tests Positive for Highly Contagious COVID-19 Variant

Meanwhile, It was a fascinating Day 2 in the second Test between India and Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) on Friday. A total of 268 runs were scored and 10 wickets were lost in the day's play which saw fortunes fluctuating from one team to the other. Steven Smith's 27th Test hundred dominated the day but the Indian bowlers did well to bowl out Australia for 338. At close of play, India were 96 for 2 with Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane at the crease. The day started with Australia resuming their innings on 166 for 2 after a rain-hit start on Thursday. Marnus Labuschagne, overnight on 67 and Steven Smith, unbeaten on 31 went about their business as usual and soon put together the second hundred partnership of the Australian innings - off 220 deliveries.