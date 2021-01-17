CRICKETNEXT

India vs Australia Day 3 Video Highlights: All the Stunning Shots from Washington Sundar and Shardul Thakur

India vs Australia (TEST)

STUMPS

AUS vs IND Cricket Scorecard (TEST)

4th Test TEST, Brisbane Cricket Ground (Woolloongabba), Brisbane, 15 January, 2021

Australia

1st INN

369/10

(115.2) RR 3.2

2nd INN

21 /0

(6.0) 3.5

Australia Tim Paine (C) (W)
Australia lead by 54 runs with 10 wickets remaining
India Ajinkya Rahane (C)

India

1st INN

336/10

(111.4) RR 3.01

India vs Australia Day 3 Video Highlights: All the Stunning Shots from Washington Sundar and Shardul Thakur

Watch Video highlights: A brilliant batting partnership between Shardul Thakur and Washington Sundar on Sunday made sure India remained in the game after the end of Day Three of the fourth and final Test against Australia at The Gabba.

A brilliant batting partnership between Shardul Thakur and Washington Sundar on Sunday made sure India remained in the game after the end of Day Three of the fourth and final Test against Australia at The Gabba.

IND vs AUS: India Find Batting Heroes in Washington Sundar and Shardul Thakur to Leave Match in Balance

Thakur and Sundar shared a 123-run partnership for the seventh wicket which helped India concede a lead of just 33, which at one stage looked like to be in excess of 150.

India got bundled out for 336 in their first innings, riding on brilliant, maiden half centuries from the two young bowlers.

Shardul Thakur Schools Pat Cummins With Huge Six, Twitter Can't Keep Calm

Australia, who had scored 369 in their first innings, then ended the day reaching 21/0 in their second innings. Openers David Warner and Marcus Harris remained unbeaten on 20 and 1 respectively, helping Australia swell their lead to 54.

It was an action packed day with multiple high points, especially during the Thakur-Washington partnership. From some reckless shots in the first half of the day to some sublime strokeplay in the second, the day had it all.

Watch the highlights:

Mayank Agarwal smashes Nathan Lyon

Mayank Agarwal falls two balls after lunch

Rishabh Pant's shot - acceptable or avoidable?

Washington Sundar's strokeplay

The no-look six

And some good fortune

Shardul Thakur's strokeplay

The six to reach fifty

And finally, the breakthrough

Josh Hazlewood ended with five

Watch full highlights

Brief scores: Australia 21/0 (David Warner 20*, Marcus Harris 1*, Washington Sundar 0/3) & 369 all out; India 336 all out (Shardul Thakur 67, Washington Sundar 62; Josh Hazlewood 5/57)

(With IANS inputs)

