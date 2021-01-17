India vs Australia Day 3 Video Highlights: All the Stunning Shots from Washington Sundar and Shardul Thakur

India vs Australia (TEST)

Watch Video highlights: A brilliant batting partnership between Shardul Thakur and Washington Sundar on Sunday made sure India remained in the game after the end of Day Three of the fourth and final Test against Australia at The Gabba.

Thakur and Sundar shared a 123-run partnership for the seventh wicket which helped India concede a lead of just 33, which at one stage looked like to be in excess of 150.

India got bundled out for 336 in their first innings, riding on brilliant, maiden half centuries from the two young bowlers.

Shardul Thakur Schools Pat Cummins With Huge Six, Twitter Can't Keep Calm

Australia, who had scored 369 in their first innings, then ended the day reaching 21/0 in their second innings. Openers David Warner and Marcus Harris remained unbeaten on 20 and 1 respectively, helping Australia swell their lead to 54.

It was an action packed day with multiple high points, especially during the Thakur-Washington partnership. From some reckless shots in the first half of the day to some sublime strokeplay in the second, the day had it all.

Describe this shot from Mayank Agarwal in one word.#IndvsAus pic.twitter.com/vDhQ11fUgF — CricketNext (@cricketnext) January 17, 2021

This shot from Rishabh Pant is A: Acceptable, that's the way he plays B: Avoidable#IndvsAus pic.twitter.com/KV4kBtqfLw — CricketNext (@cricketnext) January 17, 2021

Watch the ball till the end? Na, smash the ball into the stands without looking! Incredible from Washington Sundar.pic.twitter.com/dzIB7h0bNl — CricketNext (@cricketnext) January 17, 2021

Did that brush the glove? Mitch Starc having one of those days. Live #AUSvIND: https://t.co/IzttOVtrUu pic.twitter.com/lcxShyKTb5 — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) January 17, 2021

And that's how Shardul Thakur reached his 50. Who does this remind you of? #IndvsAuspic.twitter.com/2TVv47nFZi — CricketNext (@cricketnext) January 17, 2021

Brief scores: Australia 21/0 (David Warner 20*, Marcus Harris 1*, Washington Sundar 0/3) & 369 all out; India 336 all out (Shardul Thakur 67, Washington Sundar 62; Josh Hazlewood 5/57)

