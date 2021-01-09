CRICKETNEXT

India vs Australia Day 3 Video Highlights: Australia Bowlers Script Another India Downfall

It was a memorable day for Australia on the field as they clearly dominated India, session by session. After India started the day ay 96-2, the hosts bundled them out for 244, and then managed to get a healthy lead of 197. Having said that, bowlers were once again the stars for Australia, with Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood doing bulk of the work. Here are the highlight from the day:

UNLUCKY RAHANE GETS OUT EARLY

GAME CHANGING MOMENT

INJURY TO RISHABH PANT

PUJARA SLAMS 50

FULL DAY HIGHLIGHTS

Meanwhile, India will be sweating on the fitness of Rishabh Pant, who had gone for scans after being hit on the left elbow while batting in the third Test in Sydney against Australia on Saturday, and Ravindra Jadeja, who also left the SCG reportedly for scans after copping a blow to his left-hand thumb while batting. Wriddhiman Saha is keeping wickets for India in Australia's second innings, while Mayank Agarwal is on the field for Jadeja, who did not take the field at the start of the Australian second innings.

Pant missed a short ball from Pat Cummins and was struck on the elbow. He was in visible pain and batted on for a brief while after being attended to by the physio. Pant started his innings well but lost his flow after the injury and eventually fell for 36 off 67 as India folded for 244 in reply to Australia's 338.

