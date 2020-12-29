- 2nd Test - 1 Jan, ThuMatch Ended195/10(72.3) RR 2.69
India vs Australia (TEST)
AUS vs IND Cricket Scorecard (TEST)
2nd Test TEST, Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), Melbourne, 26 December, 2020
India vs Australia, Day 4 Video Highlights: A Convincing Finish, A Historic Win
Video highlights: India defeated Australia by eight wickets in the second Test at the Melbourne Cricket Cricket Ground on Tuesday. The four-Test series is now level at 1-1. Australia had won the first Test in Adelaide, also by eight wickets.
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: December 29, 2020, 11:51 AM IST
India defeated Australia by eight wickets in the second Test at the Melbourne Cricket Cricket Ground on Tuesday. The four-Test series is now level at 1-1. Australia had won the first Test in Adelaide, also by eight wickets.
India vs Australia: 'One of the Greatest Comebacks in the History of World Cricket' - Ravi Shastri
Australia, who resumed on 133 for six, added 67 more runs before getting bowled out at the stroke of lunch in the extended first session.
Mohammed Siraj picked two of the four wickets to fall on the day to take his innings tally to three for 37 while Jasprit Bumrah (2/54) and R Ashwin (2/71) picked a wicket each on the fourth day.
Ravichandran Ashwin Breaks Muttiah Muralitharan’s Unique Test Record at the MCG
Cameron Green (45) and Pat Cummins added 23 more and took their seventh-wicket partnership to 57 in the morning before Cummins was dismissed by a short delivery from Bumrah as the seventh wicket.
WATCH - CAMERON GREEN FRUSTRATED INDIA
BANG! Cracking shot from Green!
Live #AUSvIND: https://t.co/qwpaGhOixs pic.twitter.com/5eyMnHn1Ht
— cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 29, 2020
WATCH - MORE DRS DECISIONS AND DISCUSSIONS
The double not out! Mitch Starc couldn't believe his luck after a successful review! #OhWhatAFeeling @Toyota_Aus | #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/IvDZ8OgB69
— cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 29, 2020
Set a target of 70 after Australia were dismissed for 200 in their second innings on Tuesday, the Indians got to the target for the loss of opener Mayank Agarwal (5) and No. 3 Cheteshwar Pujara (3).
Shubman Gill, who hit seven fours in a delightful innings, was unbeaten on 35 and skipper Ajinkya Rahane on 27.
DON'T MISS THIS SHOT FROM AJINKYA RAHANE
The cover drive on the up! A stunning shot from Ajinkya Rahane and a pretty good snapshot of India's performance in the second Test.@hcltech | #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/Kx5g3GE5T2
— cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 29, 2020
WATCH FULL HIGHLIGHTS
Brief scores: Australia 195 and 200 (C Green 45, M Wade 40, M Labuschagne 28, M Siraj 3/37, J Bumrah 2/54, R Jadeja 2/28, R Ashwin 2/71, U Yadav 1/5) vs India 326 and 70/2 (S Gill 35 not out, A Rahane 27 not out)
