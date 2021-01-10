India vs Australia Day 4 Video Highlights: Catch Drops, Green Attack and Rohit Sharma Fifty

Video highlights: India lost openers Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill on Sunday in their pursuit of 407-run target set by Australia in the ongoing third Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG).

At Stumps on Day Four, the visitors reached 98/2, having lost the wickets of Sharma (52) and Gill (31), still needing 309 runs with eight wickets in hand to take a 2-1 lead in the ongoing four-match series.

Earlier, Australia declared their second innings at 312/6, riding on brilliant half centuries from Cameron Green, Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne.

India had a poor day with the ball, starting with the second delivery of the day where Hanuma Vihari dropped a simple catch.

Second ball of the day, and Vihari puts down Labuschagne 😬 #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/tFLkUIsPTq — 7Cricket (@7Cricket) January 9, 2021

Steve Smith continued his form from the first innings, making a half-century. He set the tone for the acceleration post lunch.

After which Cameron Green took over, scoring his maiden half-century in Tests.

The first of Cameron Green's four sixes - down the track to the new ball if you don't mind! #OhWhatAFeeling@Toyota_Aus | #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/vHJBjOOBZG — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) January 10, 2021

Cameron Green: First 51 runs: 116 balls Final 33 runs: 16 balls#AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/Oijs6NM8iO — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) January 10, 2021

Once Australia set a target of 407, Pat Cummins took over bowling with tremendous accuracy.

But Shubman Gill was up to task for most part.

Lovely shot from Gill! Effortlessly punches it off the back foot to the boundary #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/o3YC7Q41hZ — 7Cricket (@7Cricket) January 10, 2021

Gill and Rohit added 71 for the opening stand. However, it didn't last long.

OUT! Josh Hazlewood with the breakthrough and Gill has to go! #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/1tS9l5UQRN — 7Cricket (@7Cricket) January 10, 2021

Rohit made his half-century but fell soon after.

Full highlights:

Brief scores: India 244 and 98/2 at Stumps on Day 4 (Rohit Sharma 52, Shubman Gill 31; Josh Hazlewood 1/11), Australia 338 and 312/6 decl (Cameron Green 84, Steve Smith 81; Navdeep Saini 2/54)