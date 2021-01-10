- 1st ODI - 08 Jan, 2021Match Ended269/5(50.0) RR 5.38
India vs Australia Day 4 Video Highlights: Catch Drops, Green Attack and Rohit Sharma Fifty
Video highlights: India lost openers Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill on Sunday in their pursuit of 407-run target set by Australia in the ongoing third Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG).
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: January 10, 2021, 1:35 PM IST
India lost openers Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill on Sunday in their pursuit of 407-run target set by Australia in the ongoing third Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG).
Mohammad Siraj Subjected to Crowd Trouble Again At the SCG on Day 4; Six Spectators Asked to Leave
At Stumps on Day Four, the visitors reached 98/2, having lost the wickets of Sharma (52) and Gill (31), still needing 309 runs with eight wickets in hand to take a 2-1 lead in the ongoing four-match series.
IND vs AUS: Didn't Hear Indian Players Worrying About Quarantines in Middle of IPL, Says Ponting
Earlier, Australia declared their second innings at 312/6, riding on brilliant half centuries from Cameron Green, Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne.
India had a poor day with the ball, starting with the second delivery of the day where Hanuma Vihari dropped a simple catch.
WATCH
Second ball of the day, and Vihari puts down Labuschagne 😬 #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/tFLkUIsPTq
— 7Cricket (@7Cricket) January 9, 2021
Steve Smith continued his form from the first innings, making a half-century. He set the tone for the acceleration post lunch.
WATCH
The foot is officially down!
Live #AUSvIND: https://t.co/KwwZDwbdzO pic.twitter.com/nLjGswZ4xR
— cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) January 10, 2021
After which Cameron Green took over, scoring his maiden half-century in Tests.
WATCH
The first of Cameron Green's four sixes - down the track to the new ball if you don't mind! #OhWhatAFeeling@Toyota_Aus | #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/vHJBjOOBZG
— cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) January 10, 2021
Cameron Green:
First 51 runs: 116 balls
Final 33 runs: 16 balls#AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/Oijs6NM8iO
— cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) January 10, 2021
Once Australia set a target of 407, Pat Cummins took over bowling with tremendous accuracy.
Pat Cummins is dishing out unplayable ball after unplayable ball!
Live #AUSvIND: https://t.co/KwwZDwbdzO pic.twitter.com/spUuufEx30
— cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) January 10, 2021
But Shubman Gill was up to task for most part.
Lovely shot from Gill! Effortlessly punches it off the back foot to the boundary #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/o3YC7Q41hZ
— 7Cricket (@7Cricket) January 10, 2021
Gill and Rohit added 71 for the opening stand. However, it didn't last long.
OUT! Josh Hazlewood with the breakthrough and Gill has to go! #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/1tS9l5UQRN
— 7Cricket (@7Cricket) January 10, 2021
Rohit made his half-century but fell soon after.
Huge moment! The Aussies get a major breakthrough right before stumps.#AUSvIND | @hcltech pic.twitter.com/6Zww1W383l
— cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) January 10, 2021
Full highlights:
Brief scores: India 244 and 98/2 at Stumps on Day 4 (Rohit Sharma 52, Shubman Gill 31; Josh Hazlewood 1/11), Australia 338 and 312/6 decl (Cameron Green 84, Steve Smith 81; Navdeep Saini 2/54)
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|New Zealand
|3198
|118
|2
|Australia
|3028
|116
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|South Africa
|2499
|96
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|6102
|117
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|4344
|111
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6877
|275
|2
|Australia
|6800
|272
|3
|India
|10186
|268
|4
|Pakistan
|7516
|259
|5
|South Africa
|5047
|252
|FULL Ranking