India vs Australia Day 4 Video Highlights: Rain Plays Spoilsport After Riveting Contest

Brisbane Test between India and Australia has seen far too many twists and turns, and day four was a classic example, as to how the match has panned so far. After Aussies were off to a rollicking start on day four, they lost few wickets in heap, before Steve Smith & Cameron Green steadied the ship. After setting a target of 328, close to 23 overs were washed out due to rain. In short, the match hangs in balance still.

Here are some of the highlights from the day:

INDIA'S NEMESIS

DEMONS IN PITCH

TAIL WAGS FOR AUSSIES AGAIN

FIRST FIFER FOR MOHAMMAD SIRAJ

The moment Mohammed Siraj broke through for his first five-wicket haul in Test cricket! @VodafoneAU | #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/xZgHvrVgZE — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) January 18, 2021

RAIN FORCES EARLY STUMPS

Unsurprisingly play has been abandoned for the day at the Gabba #AUSvIND https://t.co/Vxxvssshvw — 7Cricket (@7Cricket) January 18, 2021

FULL HIGHLIGHTS

Meanwhile, fans and former cricketers are pleasantly surprised at India's tail wagging with No. 7 and 8 scoring half-centuries, Washington Sundar's father is upset at his son for not getting a Test century. Sundar scored 62 off 144 balls and shared a 123-run seventh wicket partnership with Shardul Thakur, who made 67 on the third day of the fourth Test between India and Australia at The Gabba. Sundar was the ninth man to be dismissed.

"I am disappointed he did not get a 100. When Siraj came, he should have hit fours and sixes. He is capable of that. He should have gone for sixes. He could have gone for pulls and big hits. Perhaps, he thought of trying to come close to Australia's total as the lead was very less," father M Sundar told IANS from Chennai.