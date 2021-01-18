- 1st Test - 14 - 18 Jan, 2021Match Ended135/10(46.1) RR 2.92359/10(136.5) RR 2.62
India vs Australia Day 4 Video Highlights: Rain Plays Spoilsport After Riveting Contest
Brisbane Test between India and Australia has seen far too many twists and turns, and day four was a classic example, as to how the match has panned so far. After Aussies were off to a rollicking start on day four, they lost few wickets in heap, before Steve Smith & Cameron Green steadied the ship. After setting a target of 328, close to 23 overs were washed out due to rain. In short, the match hangs in balance still.
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: January 18, 2021, 2:32 PM IST
Brisbane Test between India and Australia has seen far too many twists and turns, and day four was a classic example, as to how the match has panned so far. After Aussies were off to a rollicking start on day four, they lost few wickets in heap, before Steve Smith & Cameron Green steadied the ship. After setting a target of 328, close to 23 overs were washed out due to rain. In short, the match hangs in balance still.
ALSO READ - India vs Australia: Shane Warne Questions Natarajan's No Balls, Social Media Slams Him for Alleging Spot Fixing
Here are some of the highlights from the day:
INDIA'S NEMESIS
That's the half-ton for Smith #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/GZLonUDyrN— cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) January 18, 2021
DEMONS IN PITCH
This one definitely hit a crack 😅 #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/dV6f98CpFw— 7Cricket (@7Cricket) January 18, 2021
TAIL WAGS FOR AUSSIES AGAIN
Cummins sends it LONG! Live #AUSvIND: https://t.co/IzttOVL3j4 pic.twitter.com/n9hrPi3JyV— cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) January 18, 2021
FIRST FIFER FOR MOHAMMAD SIRAJ
The moment Mohammed Siraj broke through for his first five-wicket haul in Test cricket! @VodafoneAU | #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/xZgHvrVgZE— cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) January 18, 2021
RAIN FORCES EARLY STUMPS
Unsurprisingly play has been abandoned for the day at the Gabba #AUSvIND https://t.co/Vxxvssshvw— 7Cricket (@7Cricket) January 18, 2021
FULL HIGHLIGHTS
Meanwhile, fans and former cricketers are pleasantly surprised at India's tail wagging with No. 7 and 8 scoring half-centuries, Washington Sundar's father is upset at his son for not getting a Test century. Sundar scored 62 off 144 balls and shared a 123-run seventh wicket partnership with Shardul Thakur, who made 67 on the third day of the fourth Test between India and Australia at The Gabba. Sundar was the ninth man to be dismissed.
ALSO READ - No, IPL 2022 Won't be a 10-Team Affair; BCCI Wants Just One Franchise: Reports
"I am disappointed he did not get a 100. When Siraj came, he should have hit fours and sixes. He is capable of that. He should have gone for sixes. He could have gone for pulls and big hits. Perhaps, he thought of trying to come close to Australia's total as the lead was very less," father M Sundar told IANS from Chennai.
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|New Zealand
|3198
|118
|2
|Australia
|3028
|116
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|South Africa
|2499
|96
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|6102
|117
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|4344
|111
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6877
|275
|2
|Australia
|6800
|272
|3
|India
|10186
|268
|4
|Pakistan
|7516
|259
|5
|South Africa
|5047
|252
|FULL Ranking