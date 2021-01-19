CRICKETNEXT

India vs Australia Day 5 Video Highlights: WATCH - Aussies Surrender at Home to Gritty India

After the win at Brisbane, Team India is going to remember the series win against Australia for a very long time. They beat the Aussies at their home, for the second consecutive time. Once again there were a few moments from the day, to be cherished. Here's the video highlights for them:

ALSO READ - India vs Australia: Team India Sit on Top of World Test Championship Points Table After 2-1 Win Against Aussies

PUJARA'S GRIT

INDIA'S WALL

PANT IS THE MAN

WASHINGTON'S MOMENT

WINNING MOMENT

ALSO READ - India vs Australia: Skipper Ajinkya Rahane Surprises Nathan Lyon With Special Gift After Victory

CELEBRATIONS BEGIN

FULL HIGHLIGHTS

With over 324 runs needed at the start of day five -- where a lot of rain was predicted, India could have gone for an easy option of a draw, after they lost opener Rohit Sharma early in the day. But they chose to go for the target, and in style. It all started with Shubman Gill taking the attack to the opposition bowlers, and slammed a 91, while Cheteshwar Pujara kept blocking everything at the other end. In one over of Mitchell Starc, the duo added 20 runs, against the run of play.

