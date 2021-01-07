India vs Australia: Debutant Will Pucovski Makes Half-Century as Australia Take Advantage at Tea

India vs Australia (TEST)

Australia debutant opener Will Pucovski scored a gritty half-century and was well supported by Marnus Labuschagne as the hosts reached 93/1 at Tea on Day 1 of the third Test against India at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

At tea, Pucovski and Labuschagne remained unbeaten on 54 and 34 respectively and were in the middle of an unbroken 87-run partnership.

Pucovski was impressive with technique and unafraid to play his shots, showing composure in defence and strokeplay. He did, however, enjoy plenty of luck. He was dropped twice by Rishabh Pant, once off R Ashwin on 26 and then in the very next over off Mohammed Siraj.

Earlier, after winning the toss, Australia didn't have a great start as they lost opener David Warner early in the innings. Warner, who is coming back from groin injury after having missed the first two Tests, was caught in slips by Cheteshwar Pujara off the bowling of pace bowler Mohammed Siraj in the fourth over. Warner scored five runs of the eight balls he faced.

Australia had reached 21/1 when rain came pouring in the seventh over and players left the field. Umpires called for early Lunch and the play resumed only after a lengthy break in the second session.

Indian bowlers -- Jasprit Bumrah, Siraj and Ravichandran Ashwin -- all bowled on tight lines and lengths and made sure the hosts didn't score freely in the start of the post-Lunch session. However, in the last 45 minutes of the session, the visitors were a bit sloppy in the field allowing Pucovski to reach his half-century. There was also a missed run out chance where Jasprit Bumrah mildly hurt his ankle in an attempt to field the ball.

For India, debutant pacer Navdeep Saini bowled the final over before the Tea break in which he conceded nine runs.

Brief scores: Australia 93/1 at Tea (Will Pucovski 54*, Marnus Labuschagne 34*; Mohammed Siraj 1/33)